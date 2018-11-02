Two Stabbed After "Row Between Kitchen Staff" Inside Sony Music HQ

Two people have been stabbed following a row between kitchen workers at Sony Music's London HQ.

Armed officers descended on the building in Kensington, central London, at about 11am on Friday.

Two men have been arrested and the building was evacuated.

Neither of those stabbed are believed to be in a life-threatening condition, while the Met Police said the incident was not being treated as "terror-related".

Sony Music said in a statement that the building was evacuated after "two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation" at the Derry Street office.

Picture: @AndrewCapon1

The kitchen workers were "running around chasing each other" and "slashing each other up", according to one eye witness.

Footage filmed from an office building opposite showed a number of armed police entering the building through the front door.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one patient was taken to hospital, the other to a "major trauma centre".

Scotland Yard said: "Two men were found suffering from stab injuries.

"They were both arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Sony said two members of its catering team were involved in a "violent altercation".

"Sony Music confirmed there was an incident at Derry Street resulting in the building being evacuated," a statement said.

"Two members of the catering team were involved in a violent altercation. The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police."