Rachel Reeves says mission for growth is a higher priority than Labour's net zero goals

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves speaks during a press conference after the 11th China - UK Economic and Financial Dialogue in Beijing on January 11, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Bringing growth to the British economy is a higher priority than Labour’s net zero goals, Rachel Reeves has said.

Launching a fresh push for growth, the Chancellor said boosting the economy is the most important goal of Keir Starmer’s government.

Ms Reeves said growth projects should not be held back “because they ‘might add something to carbon emissions in 20 years’ time.”

When asked if she would prioritise economic growth over preventing climate change, she said “It’s obviously the most important thing.”

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is set to promise he will end the "challenge culture" that saw major projects such as nuclear power plants, wind farms and roads delayed by unarguable bids for judicial review.

We need to do more to grow our economy, says Rachel Reeves

Opponents currently have three opportunities to secure permission for a judicial review against a major infrastructure project - firstly by writing to the High Court, then in an oral hearing and finally by asking the Court of Appeal.

But under plans set to be announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday, the written stage will be scrapped and any cases deemed "totally without merit" will be unable to ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider.

The Prime Minister will say: "For too long, blockers have had the upper hand in legal challenges - using our court processes to frustrate growth.

"We're putting an end to this challenge culture by taking on the Nimbys and a broken system that has slowed down our progress as a nation.

"This is the Government's Plan for Change in action - taking the brakes off Britain by reforming the planning system so it is pro-growth and pro-infrastructure."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria speak to guests as they host a reception in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 to celebrate Burns Night. Picture: Alamy

Thursday's announcement follows Sir Keir's pledge before the election to put the Government on the side of "builders, not blockers", as Labour sees improving Britain's infrastructure as key to its mission of securing economic growth.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Sir Keir said: "Cases that are unarguable and unwinnable can be brought back to the courts three times. That causes years of delay. It costs hundreds of millions of pounds. It clogs up the courts. And strangles growth.

"The entire country pays the price.

"Bringing back common sense to building is the least this country deserves. Because if we want growth, we need the infrastructure to support it."

The Government has already committed to making 150 major infrastructure project decisions by the next election, and on Wednesday announced changes to environmental protection rules to speed up building work.