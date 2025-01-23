Rachel Reeves says mission for growth is a higher priority than Labour's net zero goals

23 January 2025, 05:54

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves speaks during a press conference after the 11th China - UK Economic and Financial Dialogue in Beijing on January 11, 2025.
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves speaks during a press conference after the 11th China - UK Economic and Financial Dialogue in Beijing on January 11, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Bringing growth to the British economy is a higher priority than Labour’s net zero goals, Rachel Reeves has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Launching a fresh push for growth, the Chancellor said boosting the economy is the most important goal of Keir Starmer’s government.

Ms Reeves said growth projects should not be held back “because they ‘might add something to carbon emissions in 20 years’ time.”

When asked if she would prioritise economic growth over preventing climate change, she said “It’s obviously the most important thing.”

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is set to promise he will end the "challenge culture" that saw major projects such as nuclear power plants, wind farms and roads delayed by unarguable bids for judicial review.

Read more: Starmer takes on the NIMBYs: PM to tackle infrastructure 'blockers' by cutting legal challenge options

We need to do more to grow our economy, says Rachel Reeves

Opponents currently have three opportunities to secure permission for a judicial review against a major infrastructure project - firstly by writing to the High Court, then in an oral hearing and finally by asking the Court of Appeal.

But under plans set to be announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday, the written stage will be scrapped and any cases deemed "totally without merit" will be unable to ask the Court of Appeal to reconsider.

The Prime Minister will say: "For too long, blockers have had the upper hand in legal challenges - using our court processes to frustrate growth.

"We're putting an end to this challenge culture by taking on the Nimbys and a broken system that has slowed down our progress as a nation.

"This is the Government's Plan for Change in action - taking the brakes off Britain by reforming the planning system so it is pro-growth and pro-infrastructure."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria speak to guests as they host a reception in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 to celebrate Burns Night
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria speak to guests as they host a reception in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 to celebrate Burns Night. Picture: Alamy

Thursday's announcement follows Sir Keir's pledge before the election to put the Government on the side of "builders, not blockers", as Labour sees improving Britain's infrastructure as key to its mission of securing economic growth.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Sir Keir said: "Cases that are unarguable and unwinnable can be brought back to the courts three times. That causes years of delay. It costs hundreds of millions of pounds. It clogs up the courts. And strangles growth.

"The entire country pays the price.

"Bringing back common sense to building is the least this country deserves. Because if we want growth, we need the infrastructure to support it."

The Government has already committed to making 150 major infrastructure project decisions by the next election, and on Wednesday announced changes to environmental protection rules to speed up building work.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election

Trump says January 6 attacks on police officers were 'very minor incidents' in first major interview since inauguration

NHS Royal Victoria Infirmary RVI Hospital and Accident Emergency entrance sign

Half of the population will end up in A&E unless NHS is reformed, warns England’s top doctor

"Instead of being met with empathy, those who fall behind on council tax face a system which is at best dated - and at worst, dangerous," the letter says.

Charities call for end to 'cruel and archaic' practice of jailing people who can’t pay council tax

UK Police car lights flashing at a crime scene

Armed cops descend on Plymouth after 'stabbing' as manhunt launched for suspect

Tornado warnings have been put in place across parts of England tomorrow as the country braces for Storm Eowyn, after the met office issued a ‘danger to life’ warning earlier.

Tornado warning and ‘danger to life’ alert issued as UK braces for 90 mph winds in Storm Eowyn ‘weather bomb’

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', says victim's parent ahead of sentencing

Opponents of major infrastructure projects will have fewer chances to "frustrate growth"

Starmer takes on the NIMBYs: PM to tackle infrastructure 'blockers' by cutting legal challenge options

The shooting happened at Antioch High School

Shooter, 17, identified after 2 students shot inside high school and gunman turned gun on himself

Evacuations were ordered for remote communities near a new fast-moving wildfire in mountains north of Los Angeles.

50,000 evacuated as new wildfire breaks out near Los Angeles

A school in Manchester was put on lockdown by armed police this afternoon after a man ‘pulled out a knife’ on the playground.

Armed police swarm primary school after man ‘pulls out knife’ on playground as terrified parents left 'screaming'

Donald Trump holds a letter that former President Joe Biden left for him

Donald Trump reveals what Joe Biden wrote in 'inspirational' farewell letter

Primary school children reading in a classroom in the UK.

Gender pay gap starts at 6, study finds, as boys ‘tend to overestimate their abilities compared to girls’

Tesco is the latest supermarket giant to hit out over the farm tax.

Tesco backs farmers in ongoing inheritance tax row as it warns Britain's food security is at risk

The North Sea cables are critical to Britain's way of life

Cables targeted by Russian spy ship 'critical to UK way of life' and sabotage would be 'catastrophe', MPs warn

x

Meta accused of auto-following social media accounts such as Donald Trump and JD Vance

Oliver White took his own life "as a direct result" of the robbery.

Luxury watch store manager who took his own life was put in a headlock and tied up during £1.4m raid, court hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

The shooting happened at Antioch High School

At least 2 students shot in high school shooting - before gunman turns gun on themself, police say
Trump has issued an ultimatum to Putin

'We can do this the easy way or the hard way': Trump orders Russia to end 'ridiculous' war in Ukraine
James Watt

Brewdog boss slams ministers for 'lacking business experience', and says Brits are 'bitter about successful people'
The 12-year-old who was killed has been named as Leo Ross

Tributes to 'absolutely adored' boy, 12, stabbed to death on way home from school as 14-year-old arrested
M

Police hunting murderer of Citibank boss found beaten to death in flat fear suspect has fled abroad
The victim says he has faced verbal and physical attacks ever since he was misidentified.

Man wrongly accused of masturbating infront of woman on London bus wins £5,000 payout from Met Police
Netflix.

Netflix to raise prices for some subscribers after a record increase in users

Netflix logo, sign at the entrance to the Netflix headquarters in Silicon Valley

Netflix hikes prices for some subscribers despite users spiking over past three months

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, a Ukrainian soldier pets his cat standing by the Christmas tree on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Ukrainian troops using cat meows to ‘lure Russian troops towards booby-traps’

Aschaffenburg, Germany. 22nd Jan, 2025. Fire and rescue service vehicles are parked near the scene of a crime.

Horror as two-year-old boy and man killed in knife rampage in German park, as Afghan suspect arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News