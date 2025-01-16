Exclusive

Tories are looking into 'means testing triple lock', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

16 January 2025, 20:46 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 21:14

The Tories are looking into 'means testing the triple lock'
The Tories are looking into 'means testing the triple lock'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Tories are looking into means testing the pension triple lock, Kemi Badenoch has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during a call-in with LBC's Iain Dale, Ms Badenoch said the Tories had supported the triple lock while they were in power but the party needs to "keep growing" with its approach to the policy.

It comes after shadow chancellor Mel Stride said that the triple lock is "unsustainable".

The current system means that state pensions rise by whichever is highest out of the rate of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.

"We're going to look at means testing [the triple lock]," Ms Badenoch said. "Means testing is something which we don't do properly here.

"I always said, for example, that millionaires should not be getting the winter fuel payment.

"But what Rachel Reeves has done is the extreme version of that, where people who are actually on the breadline have had their winter fuel payment taken away.

"We don't have a system that knows who should get what. That's the sort of thing that we need to be looking at."

Read more: 'Jess Phillips can fight her own battles,' claims Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader weighs in on grooming gangs row

Read more: 'Why on earth' would we merge with Reform? says Kemi Badenoch in first major speech of 2025

Kemi Badenoch on triple-lock pensions

She continued: "The triple lock is a policy which we supported throughout our 14 years in government, that was a Conservative policy, but we need to make sure that we are growing.

"Starting with the triple lock is not how to solve the problem. We need to start with why are we not making the same kind of money we used to make?

"I tell people we've started living off our inheritance, we're living off the work that previous generations did.

"We've got to give something to the next generation. What are we leaving them with? That's what we've got to sort out.

"We can't just make ourselves comfortable now spending their future. We need to give them a future."

A Labour Party spokesperson, responding to Ms Badenoch's comments, said: "Kemi Badenoch has put pensioners on notice - she's going to cut your state pension.

"The Labour Government has taken tough action to clean up the mess the Tories left our economy in, meaning we can guarantee a £470 cash boost for pensioners in April.

"The Tories have let the mask slip though and are happy to leave pensioners worse off.

"Yet again, the Conservatives haven't listened and they haven't learned."

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: "Bungling Badenoch has finally come up with her first new policy, slashing the state pension.

"The Conservatives urgently need to clarify what she meant and how many pensioners would lose out.

"The Liberal Democrats are proud we introduced the triple lock and will fight tooth and nail against Conservative attempts to weaken it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rudy Giuliani gesturing as he speaks to reporters

Giuliani reaches deal with defamed election workers to keep his home in Florida

Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', Jeremy Hunt told LBC

Sacking Rachel Reeves 'wouldn't be the right thing for the country', says Jeremy Hunt - as former Chancellor pushes for March Budget
Exclusive
Elon Musk says Jess Phillips can

'Jess Phillips can fight her own battles,' claims Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader weighs in on grooming gangs row

Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien to receive Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy

Rudy Giuliani gesturing as he speaks to reporters

Giuliani reaches settlement over home and baseball rings in defamation case

A composite photo of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Ryan Reynolds

It Ends With Us director Baldoni sues star Lively and Reynolds for defamation

Exclusive
c

'It's like a cancer destroying our young people': Lawyer calls to 'break' knife crime culture after Elianne Andam stabbing
American film director David Lynch has died at the age of 78

Twin Peaks director David Lynch dead at 78

Linda Nolan is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

Linda Nolan's ‘heartbroken’ sister reveals singer's unexpected cause of death following cancer battle

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) papers, letters, documents

HMRC staff announce strike on eve of self-assessment tax deadline in pay dispute

Paul Danan was found dead on the day he was due to appear in court

Police issue Paul Danan update after Love Island and Hollyoaks star dies aged 46

Police behind police tape in a snowy street in Slovkia

Student held in Slovakia after two people fatally stabbed at high school

Screen grab of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper giving a statement in the House of Commons in London on Child sexual exploitation and abuse. Issue date: Monday January 6, 2025.

Yvette Cooper unveils plan for local government-backed grooming gangs inquiries

Ryan Wellings, 30, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Ex-boyfriend of Kiena Dawes jailed for six-and-a-half years after mum took her own life following years of abuse

CCTV image of the passenger sat on the bench

Pensioner died after falling on Tube tracks and being struck by four trains

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch giving a speech at 116 Pall Mall, London, on regaining voters' trust.

'Why on earth' would we merge with Reform? says Kemi Badenoch in first major speech of 2025

Latest News

See more Latest News

US astronaut Suni Williams works outside the International Space Station during a spacewalk

Nasa’s stuck astronaut steps out on spacewalk after seven months in orbit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea

Court upholds detention of impeached South Korean president

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed in the neck by her pal's ex-boyfriend in a row over a teddy bear.

Teenager found guilty of murdering Croydon schoolgirl Elianne Andam in row over teddy bear

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

Signage at TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posts 57% surge in profits thanks to AI boom

Student protesters in Belgrade holding banners

Woman hurt as car ploughs into crowd of anti-government protesters in Serbia

Melania Trump has taken a swipe at the Obamas ahead of Donald Trump entering the White House for the second time.

Melania Trump slams the Obamas as she reveals how they treated Donald when he first entered White House
Marine Le Pen

Crowds attend Paris memorial for far-right French leader Jean-Marie Le Pen

Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen

UnitedHealth books better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News