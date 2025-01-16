Exclusive

Tories are looking into 'means testing triple lock', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

The Tories are looking into 'means testing the triple lock'. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Tories are looking into means testing the pension triple lock, Kemi Badenoch has said.

Speaking during a call-in with LBC's Iain Dale, Ms Badenoch said the Tories had supported the triple lock while they were in power but the party needs to "keep growing" with its approach to the policy.

It comes after shadow chancellor Mel Stride said that the triple lock is "unsustainable".

The current system means that state pensions rise by whichever is highest out of the rate of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.

"We're going to look at means testing [the triple lock]," Ms Badenoch said. "Means testing is something which we don't do properly here.

"I always said, for example, that millionaires should not be getting the winter fuel payment.

"But what Rachel Reeves has done is the extreme version of that, where people who are actually on the breadline have had their winter fuel payment taken away.

"We don't have a system that knows who should get what. That's the sort of thing that we need to be looking at."

She continued: "The triple lock is a policy which we supported throughout our 14 years in government, that was a Conservative policy, but we need to make sure that we are growing.

"Starting with the triple lock is not how to solve the problem. We need to start with why are we not making the same kind of money we used to make?

"I tell people we've started living off our inheritance, we're living off the work that previous generations did.

"We've got to give something to the next generation. What are we leaving them with? That's what we've got to sort out.

"We can't just make ourselves comfortable now spending their future. We need to give them a future."

A Labour Party spokesperson, responding to Ms Badenoch's comments, said: "Kemi Badenoch has put pensioners on notice - she's going to cut your state pension.

"The Labour Government has taken tough action to clean up the mess the Tories left our economy in, meaning we can guarantee a £470 cash boost for pensioners in April.

"The Tories have let the mask slip though and are happy to leave pensioners worse off.

"Yet again, the Conservatives haven't listened and they haven't learned."

Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: "Bungling Badenoch has finally come up with her first new policy, slashing the state pension.

"The Conservatives urgently need to clarify what she meant and how many pensioners would lose out.

"The Liberal Democrats are proud we introduced the triple lock and will fight tooth and nail against Conservative attempts to weaken it."