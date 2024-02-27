'He made the whole room light up': Amy Dowden pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' Robin Windsor after star's death

27 February 2024, 13:21

"It’s been a big shock and it’s quite a big impact and he will always remain part of the Strictly family," said Ms Dowden.
"It’s been a big shock and it’s quite a big impact and he will always remain part of the Strictly family," said Ms Dowden. Picture: Instagram/Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Strictly's Amy Dowden has paid tribute to her ex-co-star Robin Windsor after he died suddenly earlier in February.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The death of the former Strictly Come Dancing pro, who appeared on the show from 2010 to 2013, shocked friends, family, and fans.

Now, fellow Strictly star Amy Dowden has paid tribute to Mr Windsor.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, Ms Dowden said: “He is such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the family at Strictly. I just hope he knows how loved he was.

“He made the whole room light up. And I loved watching him perform. I went and saw him recently in Come What May in Wolverhampton with my friends and he was just phenomenal.

"It’s been a big shock and it’s quite a big impact and he will always remain part of the Strictly family."

"He is such a beautiful soul," Ms Dowden said.
"He is such a beautiful soul," Ms Dowden said. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Ms Dowden recently shared good news with her fans that she no longer has 'evidence of disease’'after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year.

She thanked her friends and family for the continued support.

Read more: Grieving family of Robin Windsor tell of 'shock and grief' as star's cause of death remains unknown

Read more: ‘No evidence of disease!’: Amy Dowden gives major update in cancer battle - adding 'dance floor I’m coming for you!'

Robin Windsor, 44, had been working on a luxurious cruise ship at the start of the year and had shared an insight into his travels online.

Just days after he arrived back in London, he was found dead in a hotel, according to reports. It is not known how he died.

His dance group Burn the Floor announced his death earlier this month.

"He kept saying that something had happened over New Year but he wouldn't say what it was," a friend told the Daily Mail.

"He sounded absolutely traumatised – whatever had happened must have been truly awful."

Just days after he arrived back in London, he was found dead in a hotel, according to reports.
Just days after he arrived back in London, he was found dead in a hotel, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

Other tributes have poured in for the star, with the Strictly Come Dancing team saying they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of their "dear friend".

"He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dance floor," they said.

His family have thanked everybody "for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin"

"We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time," they added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Bulley 'experts' have joined the search for the toddler

Nicola Bulley 'experts' begin search for missing boy Xielo Maruziva, 2, in River Soar

Sharon Goddard, 53, died after waiting 12 hours in A&E

'Neglected' mum died after waiting more than 12 hours in A&E after returning from dream holiday
Lengthy Royal Mail delays have caused a three-year-old toddler to miss vital chest surgery after urgent NHS letters went undelivered. File images.

Toddler misses vital chest surgery after Royal Mail fails to deliver urgent NHS letters, leaving him coughing and wheezing
Alan Bates has been giving evidence to MPs today

Sell Post Office to Amazon for a pound, Horizon scandal hero Alan Bates tells MPs

Due to price reasons, the layout of the property and its square footage will not be disclosed, according to the estate agent, Knight Frank.

Freddie Mercury's West London house on the market for £30m – but fans can't see listing over 'privacy reasons'
Owners of The Crooked House pub have ordered it to be rebuilt

Crooked House owners ordered to rebuild 'Britain's wonkiest pub' brick-by-brick after it was destroyed

World News

See more World News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron

Germany and Poland rule out troops for Ukraine as Kremlin warns of wider war

59 mins ago

Poland farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers protest in Warsaw over EU’s environmental policies

1 hour ago

Oleg Orlov

Moscow court jails human rights activist for 30 months for Ukraine war criticism

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit