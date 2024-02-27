'He made the whole room light up': Amy Dowden pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' Robin Windsor after star's death

"It’s been a big shock and it’s quite a big impact and he will always remain part of the Strictly family," said Ms Dowden. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Strictly's Amy Dowden has paid tribute to her ex-co-star Robin Windsor after he died suddenly earlier in February.

The death of the former Strictly Come Dancing pro, who appeared on the show from 2010 to 2013, shocked friends, family, and fans.

Now, fellow Strictly star Amy Dowden has paid tribute to Mr Windsor.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, Ms Dowden said: “He is such a beautiful soul. I know it’s made a huge impact on the family at Strictly. I just hope he knows how loved he was.

“He made the whole room light up. And I loved watching him perform. I went and saw him recently in Come What May in Wolverhampton with my friends and he was just phenomenal.

"It’s been a big shock and it’s quite a big impact and he will always remain part of the Strictly family."

"He is such a beautiful soul," Ms Dowden said. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Ms Dowden recently shared good news with her fans that she no longer has 'evidence of disease’'after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year.

She thanked her friends and family for the continued support.

Robin Windsor, 44, had been working on a luxurious cruise ship at the start of the year and had shared an insight into his travels online.

Just days after he arrived back in London, he was found dead in a hotel, according to reports. It is not known how he died.

His dance group Burn the Floor announced his death earlier this month.

"He kept saying that something had happened over New Year but he wouldn't say what it was," a friend told the Daily Mail.

"He sounded absolutely traumatised – whatever had happened must have been truly awful."

Just days after he arrived back in London, he was found dead in a hotel, according to reports. Picture: Alamy

Other tributes have poured in for the star, with the Strictly Come Dancing team saying they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of their "dear friend".

"He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dance floor," they said.

His family have thanked everybody "for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin"

"We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time," they added.