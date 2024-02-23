‘No evidence of disease!’: Amy Dowden gives major update in cancer battle - adding 'dance floor I’m coming for you!'

23 February 2024, 18:04 | Updated: 23 February 2024, 18:09

Amy said there was ‘no evidence of disease’ but added that she hasn’t been given the all clear yet
Amy said there was ‘no evidence of disease’ but added that she hasn’t been given the all clear yet. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Strictly’s Amy Dowden has shared good news with her fans that she no longer has ‘evidence of disease’ after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The star 33, posted on social media sharing her joy at the news, but said that she would still need to have monthly injections and regular check-ups.

She posted online this evening: “NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet! 

“So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have.

"To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you! 

"I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups.

"Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.

"I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!

"Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness.”

“Dance floor I’m coming for you!” She added.

Fellow dancer Dianne Buswell said: “Best news to come this year and it’s just the begging of the good stuff ! i told you this is your year my girl and i am cheering you on with every bone in my body GO AMY you super star.”

Actress Gemma Atkinson wrote: “Amazing news Amy”

The news comes days after she was placed in a respiratory unit - sharing pictures on Instagram of her in her hospital bed.

She wrote online: “So last week didn't exactly go to plan. Feeling much better now and still taking it easy. 

“But can't thank the NHS and the care I received on the respiratory unit enough. Also to my family and Ben of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed while I mainly slept.

Amy said she was 'taking it easy' this week
Amy said she was 'taking it easy' in an earlier post. Picture: Instagram

“Feeling much better and thanks for the many messages after going quiet. Off to oncology unit today for my monthly injection, (missed it last week due to being poorly). 

“How is everyone? The sun is shining and I certainly can't wait for spring.”

She also posted about going on a Valentine’s break with her husband Ben - where they enjoyed a relaxing time together in a spa.

They went to the Hoar Cross Hall hotel in Staffordshire which boasts one of the biggest state of the art spas in Europe.

She posted: “After feeling really rough the last few days (nasty cough) thank you for a lovely spa day today Ben.”

She announced in July she had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Read more: Amy Dowden's surprise Strictly return leaves fans 'emotional' as star confirms she’s halfway through cancer treatment

Read more: Amy Dowden reveals how she came close to death during chemo in breast cancer battle

The 33-year-old was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year. She underwent a mastectomy in June but was later told the tumours had spread and would require further treatment.

Her friend Sara Davies said this month that Amy didn’t want to have chemotherapy.

She told the Mirror's Invite Only podcast: "I spent a lot of time with her at the start of the cancer diagnosis, when she wasn't feeling positive and she'd been dealt a bad hand and she was struggling with it.

"I knew then I needed to be the friend that was filling her tank, but also... I'm not the best person, if you're a bit down in life, and you just want someone to give you a hug and tell you it's (going to) be OK."

She added that she is the type of friend that "wants to fix your problems" and find an "action plan".

"Actually, what I realised is she's been surrounded by lots of people who could give her a hug and tell her it was (going to) be OK," Davies added.

"I was the one who was like, 'What's the plan, Amy?' and pushing her to make difficult decisions. She wasn't sure if she was going to have chemo."

Davies said she did not make the decision for her friend but did coach Dowden through it.

"She lives for Strictly... and what I've realised with the dancers is that from (when they are) little, they are hardwired to dance, it's what makes them happy," she added.

"And the biggest blow for her was: 'If I don't go down that route, I won't be able to do Strictly this year.'

"I had to look her in the eye and say: 'Amy, you've got cancer. They've literally just cut your boob off. They are telling you (that) you need to have this chemo to get better. Don't worry about dance and Strictly.'

"Her response was: 'But they might not want me back next year.'"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Melted watch

Auctioned atomic blast watch ‘marks exact moment when history changed forever’

Sebastian Kurz

Former Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz convicted of making false statements

Farmers drive their tractors in Paris

French farmers take tractors back on the streets of Paris in new protest

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland D

US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia

A Palestinian looks at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security in Gaza in new postwar plan

The conviction was quashed on Friday.

Former Tory MP Bob Stewart's racial abuse conviction overturned as he wins appeal

Firefighters work at a burned building in Valencia, Spain

Death toll rises to 10 after apartment block fire in Valencia

Lord Harrington said there should be a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes.

Former refugees minister Lord Harrington calls for a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes

A body has been recovered from the Thames linked to the Clapham attack.

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi drowned in Thames, post-mortem reveals

Flowers to commemorate the death of Alexei Navalny

Navalny ally says authorities threaten to bury Kremlin critic on prison grounds

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the block within half an hour.

Family-of-four, including 15-day-old baby, killed in Valencia fire as death toll rises to 10

The golf-pro was left stunned over the incident.

'Everyone's out there to help': Woman golf pro ‘mansplained to’ at driving range graciously speaks out on man's ‘advice’

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured.

Three children found dead at house in Bristol all died from knife injuries, police confirm

Wiley has forfeited his MBE for "bringing the honours system into disrepute"

Grime star Wiley forfeits MBE for 'bringing the honours system into disrepute' years after anti-Semitic Tweets

A growing cannabis plant

Germany’s parliament votes to back plans to allow ‘cannabis clubs’

The girl, five, was found in the water near her home on Wharf Road in Islington

Missing five-year-old girl found dead in London canal after she disappeared from home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paula Vennells has been formally stripped of her honour

Ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells formally stripped of CBE by King Charles

Christian B, centre, at the start of his trial at Braunschweig district court in Brunswick, Germany, on February 16 2024

Madeleine McCann suspect will not respond to charges in unrelated German trial

Liz Truss speaking at the CPAC event

‘They got me’: Liz Truss lashes out at ‘economic establishment’ as she speaks at right wing conference in the US
Lee Ho-yang, a prominent K-pop composer and producer better known by his professional name of Shinsadong Tiger

Prominent K-pop composer found dead in South Korea

Daphne Steel, the woman credited as the "first Black matron" in the NHS has had her achievement marked with a blue plaque

First official Blue Plaque outside London unveiled in West Yorkshire

Raindrops cover a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, placed between flowers in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin

Return Navalny’s body to his family, famous Russians urge authorities

A truck packed with sandbags carefully takes the WW2 bomb towards the coast

Plymouth bomb on the move: Convoy carefully navigates city streets before huge WW2 explosive is detonated at sea
Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Owner of life-size Captain Tom statue slashes price after failing to sell it for £29,000

Accusations against Brueckner have been read out in court

Irish tour guide feared Madeleine McCann suspect 'would behead her during rape' as full accusations revealed in court
People mourn the death of miner Santiago Mora

Families mourn miners killed in Venezuela’s worst mining accident in years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit