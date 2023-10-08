Amy Dowden's surprise Strictly return leaves fans 'emotional' as star confirms she’s halfway through cancer treatment

8 October 2023, 10:03 | Updated: 8 October 2023, 10:07

The Strictly star made a surprise return on Saturday.
The Strictly star made a surprise return on Saturday. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden returned to the show for the first time since starting her cancer treatment.

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, 33, made a surprise return to the show after she announced in July she had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

The pro dancer has been documenting her experience of navigating her breast cancer diagnosis on social media since - but left fans emotional after she made a surprise return to Strictly on Saturday.

After reading the show’s terms and conditions, Amy opened up about the progress of her cancer treatment.

She said: "I'm doing really well, I'm over halfway through treatment.

"I can't wait to be back with you all permanently."

Amy made the appearance in a white sequinned dress and shaved head, after she recently documented her experience of shaving her hair off after chemotherapy.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and is unable to compete on the show due to her ongoing treatments.

Amy took to social media to thank her fans for their support.
Amy took to social media to thank her fans for their support. Picture: Instagram

Amy underwent a mastectomy in June but was later told the tumours had spread and would require further treatment.

Fans cheered Amy on as she returned to the screen, with many sharing their thoughts online.

One wrote on X: “Amy Dowden choosing not to wear a wig on Strictly tonight has just shown every little girl going through chemo that bald is beautiful. What a role model.”

Another replied: “I found it so powerful and emotional. My friend literally shaved her head the other night as she was due to start chemo. Such a brave thing to do to normalise this for those going through it.”

One also added: “I’ve gotta say that I’m still beaming that we saw Amy Dowden on Strictly last night and she was looking so well I really hope she gets better soon and we can have our Amy back next year Get Well Soon Amy we love you.”

While another said: I love strictly & this evening thought about Amy Dowden & there she was! Making me so emotional!”

Read more: Amy Dowden reveals how she came close to death during chemo in breast cancer battle

Read more: Amy Dowden flooded with support after sharing 'hardest step so far' in her breast cancer battle

Reacting to those online, Amy shared a post on Instagram, as she wrote: "There are no words to describe the pure joy and happiness I felt last night being back with my @bbcstrictly family. It is their love and support that gave me the courage to decide last minute to step out and brave the bald.

"It’s messages like the above which is why I use my platform to raise awareness and hopefully give others confidence #baldisbeautful. Not saying it was easy and I still miss my long hair dearly but gosh did it feel liberating and it’s breast cancer awareness month which gave me that extra push to do it.

"Can’t wait to back there with the strictly family again soon."

