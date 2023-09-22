Amy Dowden flooded with support after sharing 'hardest step so far' in her breast cancer battle

Amy Dowden inundated with support after bravely shaving her head. Picture: instagram

By StephenRigley

Amy Dowden has been flooded with support from her fans and Strictly co-stars and fans after posting an emotional video of the moment she shaved her head during her breast cancer battle.

The dancer, 33, received a deluge of positive messages after posting the emotional clip after losing much of her hair due to chemotherapy.

Longitme friend and fellow Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell wrote: "Amy, you are still all the things you were before just with added courage strength and determination one thing about you is that you don't let anything take over !

"You always said to me i'm not amy with crohns, I'm amy the dancer. You're still amy the dancer and always will be, I cannot wait to have you back on the dance floor with us chatting away making endless cups of tea!

"We all love you so much and i'm such a proud friend you are taking control, love you amy xxx."

Strictly head judge, Shirley Ballas said: "My dearest Amy. I love you. We are all thinking of you beautiful lady. The beauty shines from within and I think you look absolutely beautiful. We all love you sooo very much. You are brave. You are strong. This too shall pass. Sending you the biggest hugs. See you on the dance floor real soon darling."

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and began chemotherapy after doctors discovered another type of cancer in her body, meaning she was unable to be paired with a celebrity for the new series.

She called it "the hardest step so far" as she posted a heartbreaking video of herself surrounded by loved ones as her hair was cut off.

Amy explained how she was "taking control" after feeling like she has had "so much taken away from me" since being diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

In the caption, she said: "Taking control- The hardest step so far. I tried my best to save it. I know it's only hair but these past few months I've had what feels like so much taken away from me that has made me not feel like Amy.

"I'm missing every possible aspect of dancing. I just wanted to keep my identity with my hair and I tried telling myself it wouldn't go. But I would dread the pain of waking up to the shredding everyday."

She continued: "I've not been able to take control of this journey so far, but as you can see with some of my loved ones I took the courage and CONTROL..

"It's going to take some time to get use to and learn to love and embrace but, I'm now focussing-not on the hair I'm losing but the hair I'm going to get back and the happy dancing, tea lover who talks way to fast whilst rolling every rrrrr who is still there inside with or without hair!"

The star added how she can now "see the finish line" in her journey and is feeling positive.

"Since taking control, I feel I can now see the finish line. This for me was a hurdle I couldn’t even bring myself to think or speak about. I’ve done it and I’ve also crossed the half way chemo line," she wrote.

"Im feeling empowered and positive!"To everyone on their own journey, whatever that maybe, I’m sending love, power, strength and courage."I found my courage for this step and I’m proud".