'I'm determined to get back on that dance floor': Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she’s battling breast cancer at 32

Amy Dowden has revealed she is battling breast cancer. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Strictly dancer Amy Dowden is fighting breast cancer at the age of just 32, the star has said.

In a shock update on her health, the star has said she was diagnosed last week with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

She posted on Instagram: “Hey all, I've got some news which isn't easy to share.

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer, but I'm determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it.

"Welsh love Amy x."

The dancer joined the BBC show in 2017 and was a finalist with TV presenter Karim Zaeroual two years later.

She has received an outpouring of support from fellow Strictly stars after sharing the news of her diagnosis.

Former co-star Oti Mabuse said: “"Sending you love and power and all the strength - you’re such an incredible woman. Love you Amy! Take care of yourself."

Vito Coppola wrote: "We are all with you Amy, by your side."

She muddied her dance partner Ben Jones in July last year. She is understood to have discovered a lump on her right breast the day before they flew to the Maldives for a belated honeymoon in April.

She was told to ‘prepare for the worst’ after seeing a GP when they got home.

She told Hello! Magazine: “My Mum had thyroid cancer and breast cancer when I was younger, and it was tough to watch her go through it.

“It’s important to remember the effect cancer has on the whole family – it can be just as difficult watching your loved one go through it, and that can take a toll on everyone’s health.”