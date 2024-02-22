Grieving family of Robin Windsor tell of 'shock and grief' as star's cause of death remains unknown

The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the "outpouring of love". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The devastated family of Robin Windsor have told of their "shock and grief" as his cause of death remains unknown.

The professional dancer, who was known for his time on Strictly between 2010 and 2013, died aged 44, it was announced on Tuesday.

While on the show, Windsor was paired with celebrities including Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley, and Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden.

He also danced with Alison Hammond and Susanna Reid.

Windsor's family thanked fans for the "outpouring of love and celebration" following news of his death.

"We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin," their statement said.

"While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

"We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

"We would ask that the constant media speculation stop.

"As we have further information we will share a statement in due course."

Robin Windsor. Picture: Alamy

The Latin and ballroom dancer began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich.

He went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

Windsor's dance group Burn the Floor, which he co-founded, announced his death on Tuesday.

A statement read: "A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

"His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation.

"He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Tributes for the star poured in, with the Strictly Come Dancing team saying they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of their "dear friend".

"He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dance floor," they said.