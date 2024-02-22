Grieving family of Robin Windsor tell of 'shock and grief' as star's cause of death remains unknown

22 February 2024, 14:41 | Updated: 22 February 2024, 14:47

The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the "outpouring of love".
The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the "outpouring of love". Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The devastated family of Robin Windsor have told of their "shock and grief" as his cause of death remains unknown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The professional dancer, who was known for his time on Strictly between 2010 and 2013, died aged 44, it was announced on Tuesday.

While on the show, Windsor was paired with celebrities including Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley, and Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden.

He also danced with Alison Hammond and Susanna Reid.

Windsor's family thanked fans for the "outpouring of love and celebration" following news of his death.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor dies aged 44 as devastated co-stars pay tribute

Read more: Haunting final online posts of Strictly's Robin Windsor who said he was ‘hiding in the shadows’ before death aged 44

"We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin," their statement said.

"While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

"We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

"We would ask that the constant media speculation stop.

"As we have further information we will share a statement in due course."

Robin Windsor
Robin Windsor. Picture: Alamy

The Latin and ballroom dancer began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich.

He went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

Windsor's dance group Burn the Floor, which he co-founded, announced his death on Tuesday.

A statement read: "A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

"His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation.

"He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Tributes for the star poured in, with the Strictly Come Dancing team saying they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of their "dear friend".

"He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dance floor," they said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The golf-pro was left stunned over the incident.

Man sparks fury after lecturing female pro golfer on how to hit a ball

Police and ambulances at the scene of the attack in Wuppertal

Four pupils injured after stabbing attack at school in Germany

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings and a mosque in Rafah

Gaza air strikes leave at least 48 people dead, health officials say

(Main image) Davies (L) and Baird (R) were last seen on Monday. (Right) A picture posted on Instagram by the couple four days ago

Police launch hunt for missing TV presenter amid fears he was ‘being stalked by cop ex-lover’

Sir Keir Starmer has denied leaning on Sir Lindsay Hoyle over a ceasefire vote

Keir Starmer denies threatening Commons speaker over Gaza ceasefire vote as embattled Hoyle vows to carry on

The person gave a candid account of how their grandmother repeatedly tried to kill them and their family members

Grandma repeatedly tried to kill father and son with poisoned cake and sabotaged ladder 'because their skin was brown’

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle apologises after chaos in the Commons over Gaza vote

Full list of MPs who have demanded Speaker Lindsay Hoyle quit after Commons chaos. Where does your MP stand?

Sebastien Lecornu

Russia threatened to shoot down French flights, defence minister claims

Cruise is said to have split with Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise in shock 'split' with Russian socialite girlfriend after series of London dates

Robin Windsor was an ambassador for SANE

Strictly star Robin Windsor opened up about his mental health in clip filmed before his death

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been blocked in Pakistan

Social media users in Pakistan hit as regulators block X

Chad Franke celebrated after his mother Ruby Frankewas sentenced to up to 60 years in prison

Son of jailed child abuser and parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke jokes about his mum going to prison

Czech farmers in tractors make their way to the Hodonin/Holic border crossing

Tractor protest against EU agricultural policies held by Czech farmers

Jayden Archer with fiancee Beth King (l)

Motocross superstar dies aged 27 while trying ‘world’s most dangerous trick’

Esther Martin died after being attacked by two XL Bullies, inquest hears

Grandmother died from 'unsurvivable' XL Bully bites while visiting her 11-year-old grandson

Members of the Democratic Party (left) look on as lawmakers of the ruling Socialist party vote in the Albanian Parliament

Italy migrants deal backed in Albanian Parliament vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

Employers could be sued if they do not make "reasonable adjustments" for menopausal women

Employers must make 'reasonable adjustments' for women going through menopause or face being sued
Sir Lindsay Hoyle is fighting for his future

Hoyle Crisis: Speaker has no plans to quit despite 58 MPs backing no confidence motion after Gaza vote chaos
Dani Alves

Footballer Dani Alves jailed after being found guilty of nightclub sex assault

FlyDubai plane

Airline FlyDubai hits record profits of more than £450m

Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza

Do not give up after Navalny’s death, jailed Russian opposition leader says

Dani Alves has been convicted of raping a woman in a nightclub

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Dani Alves jailed for raping woman in nightclub toilet

William Shawcross has called for more to be done on Islamic extremism

Islamist extremism 'not being effectively tackled by government', warns reviewer of counter-terror scheme Prevent
Sir Lindsay Hoyle is fighting for his future

Minister condemns 'shambles' in House of Commons as Speaker holds crisis talks and over 50 MPs call for him to go
A miner gets medical attention at at tent set up next to the mine

At least 14 dead after collapse in Venezuelan gold mine

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (right) meets representatives Mike Gallagher (centre) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (left)

Visit of US Congress members to Taiwan set to draw Chinese scrutiny

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit