Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor dies aged 44 as devastated co-stars pay tribute

Robin Windsor has died aged 44. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor has died aged 44 as devastated co-stars paid tribute.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The professional dancer partnered with celebrities including Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson and Deborah Meaden either side of his finishing as runner-up with Lisa Riley in the 2012 series.

He also appeared alongside Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special.

Robin - also known as Bobby - appeared on the show between 2010 and 2015.

James Jordan, Robin's co-star, said: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly.

"Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."

Devastated co-stars paid tribute to Robin. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor's heartbreaking final Instagram post as performer dies aged 44

Read more: Strictly's Amy Dowden, 33, hospitalised for respiratory problems and shares pictures as she battles breast cancer

Robin's ballroom dance group Burn the Floor, which he co-founded, said in a statement: "A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

"His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation.

"He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Harley Medcalf, a friend of Robin's and a founder of Burn the Floor, said: "We have lost a beautiful friend, Robin Windsor, Bobby, one of the founding members of the Burn the Floor family.

Robin appeared with celebrities including Deborah Meaden. Picture: Alamy

"Robin has passed away in England. A generous, extremely talented dancer, full of energy, life and love.

"His stage presence defined the Burn the Floor company. Whenever we visited London, Robin was always the first to call, always there to support, celebrate, laugh and cry together.

💔💔💔My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel…….now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart……my very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. 💔💔💔 SHINE IN PEACE 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VFG47YluHt — LISA RILEY (BLUE TICK) (@Reallisariley) February 20, 2024

Read more: Amanda Abbington 'snubbed' by Strictly bosses after star fails to make cut for live tour

"In the photo attached a highly emotional Robin was just off stage after his last performance with Burn The Floor Reunion Tour in Birmingham in 2022.

"Our hearts are broken he will be greatly missed by all his friends, family and fans around the world.

Robin began learning dance aged three in Ipswich.

Previously, he was engaged to Davide Cini but they later split. He also dated Marcus Collins, who had competed on Strictly.