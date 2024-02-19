Strictly's Amy Dowden, 33, hospitalised for respiratory problems and shares pictures as she battles breast cancer

19 February 2024, 13:33

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year, and underwent a mastectomy in July,
Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year, and underwent a mastectomy in July,. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Strictly dancer Amy Dowden has revealed she was hospitalised last week as she battles breast cancer.

The star, 33, was placed in a respiratory unit - sharing pictures on Instagram of her in her hospital bed.

She wrote online: “So last week didn't exactly go to plan. Feeling much better now and still taking it easy. 

“But can't thank the NHS and the care I received on the respiratory unit enough. Also to my family and Ben of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed while I mainly slept.

Amy said she was 'taking it easy' this week
Amy said she was 'taking it easy' this week. Picture: Instagram

“Feeling much better and thanks for the many messages after going quiet. Off to oncology unit today for my monthly injection, (missed it last week due to being poorly). 

“How is everyone? The sun is shining and I certainly can't wait for spring.”

She also posted about going on a Valentine’s break with her husband Ben - where they enjoyed a relaxing time together in a spa.

They went to the Hoar Cross Hall hotel in Staffordshire which boasts one of the biggest state of the art spas in Europe.

She posted: “After feeling really rough the last few days (nasty cough) thank you for a lovely spa day today Ben.”

She announced in July she had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

The 33-year-old was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May. Amy underwent a mastectomy in June but was later told the tumours had spread and would require further treatment.

Her friend Sara Davies said this month that Amy didn’t want to have chemotherapy.

She told the Mirror's Invite Only podcast: "I spent a lot of time with her at the start of the cancer diagnosis, when she wasn't feeling positive and she'd been dealt a bad hand and she was struggling with it.

"I knew then I needed to be the friend that was filling her tank, but also... I'm not the best person, if you're a bit down in life, and you just want someone to give you a hug and tell you it's (going to) be OK."

She added that she is the type of friend that "wants to fix your problems" and find an "action plan".

"Actually, what I realised is she's been surrounded by lots of people who could give her a hug and tell her it was (going to) be OK," Davies added.

"I was the one who was like, 'What's the plan, Amy?' and pushing her to make difficult decisions. She wasn't sure if she was going to have chemo."

Davies said she did not make the decision for her friend but did coach Dowden through it.

"She lives for Strictly... and what I've realised with the dancers is that from (when they are) little, they are hardwired to dance, it's what makes them happy," she added.

"And the biggest blow for her was: 'If I don't go down that route, I won't be able to do Strictly this year.'

"I had to look her in the eye and say: 'Amy, you've got cancer. They've literally just cut your boob off. They are telling you (that) you need to have this chemo to get better. Don't worry about dance and Strictly.'

"Her response was: 'But they might not want me back next year.'"

