Haunting final online posts of Strictly's Robin Windsor who said he was ‘hiding in the shadows’ before death aged 44

20 February 2024, 11:13 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 12:06

Robin Windsor has died aged 44
Robin Windsor has died aged 44. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Will Taylor

Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor posted a heartbreaking final Instagram photo weeks before he died.

The professional dancer has died aged 44, leaving his co-stars devastated.

Some of his final photos uploaded to Instagram show him smiling during a holiday in South Africa.

His last picture was a dark selfie, in which he wore a vest and bag.

"Hiding in the shadows," the caption said.

During his time on Strictly, he partnered with celebrities including Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson and Deborah Meaden either side of his finishing as runner-up with Lisa Riley in the 2012 series.

He also appeared alongside Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special.

Robin - also known as Bobby - appeared on the show between 2010 and 2015.

James Jordan, Robin's co-star, said: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly.

"Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."

Devastated co-stars paid tribute to Robin
Devastated co-stars paid tribute to Robin. Picture: Alamy

Robin's ballroom dance group Burn the Floor, which he co-founded, said in a statement: "A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

"His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation.

"He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Harley Medcalf, a friend of Robin's and a founder of Burn the Floor, said: "We have lost a beautiful friend, Robin Windsor, Bobby, one of the founding members of the Burn the Floor family.

Robin appeared with celebrities including Deborah Meaden
Robin appeared with celebrities including Deborah Meaden. Picture: Alamy

"Robin has passed away in England. A generous, extremely talented dancer, full of energy, life and love.

"His stage presence defined the Burn the Floor company. Whenever we visited London, Robin was always the first to call, always there to support, celebrate, laugh and cry together.

"In the photo attached a highly emotional Robin was just off stage after his last performance with Burn The Floor Reunion Tour in Birmingham in 2022.

"Our hearts are broken he will be greatly missed by all his friends, family and fans around the world.

Robin began learning dance aged three in Ipswich.

Previously, he was engaged to Davide Cini but they later split. He also dated Marcus Collins, who had competed on Strictly.

