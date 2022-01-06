Bachelor takes out billboard campaign to find a wife and 'save him from arranged marriage'

Mohammad Malik, 29, took out a billboard ad campaign and set up a website to try and find a wife. Picture: Mohammad Malik

By Asher McShane

A bachelor hoping to find himself a wife has taken out a huge billboard campaign in London and Birmingham.

Mohammad Malik, 29, took out a huge ad campaign, and set up a website Findmalikawife.com where he says: "I'm Malik. Help me find a wife! (No this isn't a joke!)"

Mohammad, from London explains: "I'm a 29-year-old Muslim guy living in London. I'm blessed because I can combine my passions for Islam and entrepreneurship in what I do for a living.

"I love food, good bants, and I know it sounds cheesy - but learning more about my own faith."

The billboard ads Mohammad took out read: "Save me from an arranged marriage."

He appeared on Capital Radio Birmingham to reveal his campaign has seen nearly 400 women send in their applications.

He jokingly said he might have to consider setting up a boot camp to whittle down the successful applicants. He said: "I haven't really thought it through" when asked what the next steps will be in his quest for romance.

"Could it be a talent competition? Could it be like I'm an applicant... get me out of here!"

Launching his bid to find a wife, Mohammad wrote on Twitter: "If you think you’re the one for me head to my website linked in bio!"