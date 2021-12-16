Boris and Carrie reveal name of new born daughter and the meaning behind it

Boris and Carrie Johnson have revealed the name of their new born daughter. Picture: Instagram

By Megan Hinton

Boris and Carrie Johnson have revealed the name of their newborn daughter in a social media post on Instagram.

Mrs Johnson revealed the pair called their second child Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson detailing the meaning behind the three names.

On a visit to a vaccination centre earlier in the day, Mr Johnson spoke to a woman with a baby in a pram and revealed his daughter's name was Romy.

Taking to her private Instagram page, Carrie explained the name Romy was after her aunt Rosemary, while the couple had picked Iris from the Greek for rainbow.

This could be a reference to the fact Mrs Johnson previously spoke about having had a miscarriage and a baby born after a miscarriage, stillborn, or neonatal death is known as a rainbow baby.

While Charlotte was in honour of Mr Johnson's late mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died aged 79 in September.

Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a 'healthy baby girl' at a London hospital on 9th December.

In a post on Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of the two children next to a Christmas tree, Mrs Johnson said: "Wilf has been stroking Romy's hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining in too."

She added: "Thank you so much to the amazing maternity staff at UCLH for looking after us so well. We are so, so grateful."

Romy is the couple's second child, after their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April last year.

He was named partly in tribute to two doctors, Nick Hart and Nick Price, who helped save the Prime Minister's life when he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 earlier that month.