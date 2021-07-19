What time is Boris Johnson's 'Freedom Day' speech today?

By Emma Clarke

Boris Johnson is set to address the nation later today, as many celebrate 'Freedom Day' in the UK.

As the majority of lockdown restrictions ease across England today, the Prime Minister is due to make an announcement this evening.

From today, face masks are no longer required by law and there is now no limit to how many people can meet up or attend events. Table service in pubs and restaurants has also been deemed unnecessary.

Despite the latest update, however, Mr Johnson has urged the public to remain cautious, stating "prudence and respect for other people" is essential. He also reiterated that the pandemic is not over.

Mr Johnson himself is currently self-isolating at Chequers, after being in close contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid.

Ahead of today's announcement, here's everything you need to know - including when Boris Johnson will address the nation and what he is likely going to cover in the press briefing.

What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today?

The Prime Minister will address the nation today (July 19) at 5pm.

Instead of issuing the speech from Downing Street, Mr Johnson will make the announcement via video link from his Buckinghamshire home, Chequers.

Who else will attend today's press conference?

Joining the Prime Minister today will be Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Jonathan Van Tam, the Government's Chief Scientific Adviser and Deputy Chief Medical Officer, respectively.

What is the Prime Minister going to discuss?

While Downing Street has not confirmed the agenda for today's announcement, it is likely that Mr Johnson will cover some of the more pertinent questions on everyone's mind.

Included in that list is the issue of the so-called "pingdemic", and whether or not self-isolation rules will continue to be enforced.

Another topic that may be covered in tonight's briefing is whether or not vulnerable children under the age of 18 will be eligible for Covid-19 jabs.

The Prime Minister will likely reinforce his message of caution, as restrictions ease nationwide.