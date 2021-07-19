Anti-lockdown protesters and police clash at Parliament

By Asher McShane

A group of anti-lockdown protesters gathered today chanting "shame on police" in a protest at Parliament.

Police urged the group to move out of the road in front of the Houses of Parliament as traffic was brought to a standstill.

The demonstration was moved from Parliament Square onto the road and up to the gates of the Palace of Westminster.

Protesters and police scuffled with each other in heated scenes at Parliament Square. Picture: Twitter/@PaulBrown_UK

A police officer was seen to put a lock on a gate at the entrance to Parliament while those outside held signs with anti-vaccination and anti-police messages.

One clip posted on social media showed bottles being thrown at police in the street before a heated confrontation with scuffles between officers and protesters.

We are responding to a demonstration in Parliament Square this afternoon. A group have blocked the road which is causing traffic disruption.



Officers are on scene, speaking with those taking part in the protest and looking to ease congestion as soon as possible. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) July 19, 2021

