Anti-lockdown protesters and police clash at Parliament

19 July 2021, 12:37 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 13:17

By Asher McShane

A group of anti-lockdown protesters gathered today chanting "shame on police" in a protest at Parliament.

Police urged the group to move out of the road in front of the Houses of Parliament as traffic was brought to a standstill.

The demonstration was moved from Parliament Square onto the road and up to the gates of the Palace of Westminster.

Protesters and police scuffled with each other in heated scenes at Parliament Square
Protesters and police scuffled with each other in heated scenes at Parliament Square. Picture: Twitter/@PaulBrown_UK

A police officer was seen to put a lock on a gate at the entrance to Parliament while those outside held signs with anti-vaccination and anti-police messages.

One clip posted on social media showed bottles being thrown at police in the street before a heated confrontation with scuffles between officers and protesters.

The Met police posted online: "We are responding to a demonstration in Parliament Square this afternoon. A group have blocked the road which is causing traffic disruption.

"Officers are on scene, speaking with those taking part in the protest and looking to ease congestion as soon as possible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer launched a scathing attack on the government's handling of the pandemic

'Chaos, confusion and cronyism': Starmer slams PM and Chancellor over isolation U-turn
The NHS Covid app will not be tweaked to be less sensitive

'Pingdemic': NHS Covid app won't be tweaked to be less sensitive, PM confirms
Charles and Camilla greeted visitors outside the cathedral.

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Exeter Cathedral without face masks
Monday could take over as the hottest day of the year, after temperatures exceeded 30C over the weekend.

UK weather: Heatwave continues with 32C scorcher forecast

People celebrated the reopening of nightclubs at midnight.

Party-goers celebrate end of lockdown as nightclubs reopen from midnight
NHS staff could avoid quarantine under new plans

Some double-jabbed NHS staff can avoid self-isolating even if pinged by app

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

The popular chef was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'It cost us £30,000 in one weekend!': Chef explains devastating impact of NHS app pings
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

Now is the 'best time' to ease Covid restrictions or 'we'd be in a semi-permanent lockdown'
Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue

Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

'It's not a great look': Business Secretary reacts to Boris isolating on freedom day

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London