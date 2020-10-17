Cop poisoned in Salisbury attack quits force after struggling with aftermath

17 October 2020, 15:49 | Updated: 17 October 2020, 15:54

Police in hazmat suits at the site of the poisoning in April 2018
Police in hazmat suits at the site of the poisoning in April 2018. Picture: PA

A brave police officer who was poisoned with Novichok in the Salisbury attack has made the heart-wrenching decision to quit the job he loves.

DS Nick Bailey, who has served in Wiltshire Police for the past 18 years, cited the 2018 poisoning as the driving force behind his decision to leave.

He said in a statement on Twitter: "After 18 years in the Police Force I’ve had to admit defeat and accept that I can no longer do the job. I wanted to be a Police Officer since I was a teenager, I couldn’t envisage doing anything else, which is why this makes me so sad.

"Like most Police Officers, I’ve experienced my fair share of trauma, violence, upset, injury and grief. We deal with it, take it on the chin and keep going because that’s our job. But we’re still human and the impact this has shouldn’t be underestimated. The events in Salisbury in March 2018 took so much from me and although I’ve tried so hard to make it work, I know that I won’t find peace whilst remaining in that environment.

"Policing will remain in my heart and I feel honoured and privileged to have been part of Wiltshire Police. I am so grateful for the opportunities that they’ve given me, and the support that I’ve received. We’ve all seen that the ‘Policing family’ very much exists and in the current climate it’s more important now than ever.

"To all those in the Police, I salute you. Keep fighting the good fight, I’m just sorry that I’ve made the thin blue line that little bit thinner. Be proud of what you do and know that you make a positive difference to so many people. But for me, it’s time for a change. 1772: off duty. #policefamily #thinblueline #joblikenoother #MentalHealthMatters"

More to follow...

