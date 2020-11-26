Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Millions of people in England to learn which Tier they will be in

26 November 2020, 07:14

Matt Hancock will make a statement to Parliament at 11.30am
Matt Hancock will make a statement to Parliament at 11.30am. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Matt Hancock is set to announce which tier each area of England will be in when nation-wide restrictions end next week.

England has spent November in a second lockdown after a huge spike in coronavirus cases and spiralling fatalities.

As a way of getting the country back to some form of normality before Christmas, the Government is bringing in a stricter version of its three tier system.

The Health Secretary will be making a statement to Parliament at 11.30am.

But some have argued the new version is "lockdown by another name" after it was reported hardly any area in the country will be places into Tier 1, meaning more authorities will move into the higher tiers with tweaked rules.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the new Covid tier system

Read more: England's post-lockdown tiers to be revealed - but hardly anywhere will be in Tier 1

To find out what area your home will be in, follow our updates LIVE below.

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

The post-lockdown tiers for England will be revealed later today

England's post-lockdown tiers to be revealed - but hardly anywhere will be in Tier 1

1 hour ago

A leading scientist has expressed concern about relaxed coronavirus rules over Christmas

Christmas Covid rules could trigger third wave and New Year lockdown, SAGE scientist warns

7 hours ago

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has been pardoned by Donald Trump

Trump pardons former aide who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI over Russia contacts

8 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Rocky the owl

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild

42 mins ago

US President-elect Joe Biden

Biden appeals for unity in address to the nation on the eve of Thanksgiving

9 hours ago

Michael Flynn

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

9 hours ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

1 day ago

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

1 day ago

How will Biden's appointment of anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

How will Biden's appointment of an anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London