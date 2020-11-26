Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Millions of people in England to learn which Tier they will be in

Matt Hancock will make a statement to Parliament at 11.30am. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Matt Hancock is set to announce which tier each area of England will be in when nation-wide restrictions end next week.

England has spent November in a second lockdown after a huge spike in coronavirus cases and spiralling fatalities.

As a way of getting the country back to some form of normality before Christmas, the Government is bringing in a stricter version of its three tier system.

The Health Secretary will be making a statement to Parliament at 11.30am.

But some have argued the new version is "lockdown by another name" after it was reported hardly any area in the country will be places into Tier 1, meaning more authorities will move into the higher tiers with tweaked rules.

To find out what area your home will be in, follow our updates LIVE below.