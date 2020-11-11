Covid vaccine 'not a get out clause' for second wave Van Tam says

Speaking at a briefing in Downing Street giving details of the new vaccine, Prof Van Tam said there is "no shortcut to the future you and I aspire to". Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam has said the new coronavirus vaccine is not a "get out clause" for the second wave of the pandemic.

Speaking at a briefing in Downing Street giving details of the new vaccine, Prof Van Tam said there is "no shortcut to the future you and I aspire to" in fighting the disease and getting back to normal life.

He added that it "would be wrong" to suggest life will be back to normal by Easter, but said: "I think I can tell you that I'm very hopeful that over time vaccines will make a very important difference to how we have to live Covid-19 in the long run."

In a stark warning about the measures currently needed to beat back the second waves, he said: "Will these vaccines be a get-out clause for the current second wave we are in? Absolutely not,

"And we are going to have to push this second wave down by the non-pharmaceutical interventions; the social distancing, and stay at home.

"There's no shortcut to the future you and I aspire to".

On whether the vaccine would be safe, Prof Van Tam said he had encouraged his 78-year-old mother to be ready to take a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.

Asked whether high-profile Government figures such as himself or the Prime Minister should take a vaccine first to prove to the public it was safe, Prof Van-Tam told a Downing Street briefing he would be "at the front of the queue" if he was allowed.

He said he was a 56-year-old with one medium-to-high risk condition, so there were people with greater priority.

"If I could, rightly and morally, be at the very front of the queue, then I would do so, because I absolutely trust the judgment of the MHRA on safety and efficacy," he said.

"But that clearly isn't right, we have to target the most highest risk individuals in society and that is how it should be in terms of our system.

"If I could be at the front of the queue, then I would be.

"I think the 'mum test' is very important here. My mum is 78, she will be 79 shortly, and I have already said to her, 'mum, make sure when you are called you are ready, be ready to take this up, this is really important for you because of your age'."