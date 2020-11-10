Breaking News

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 532 - highest daily increase since mid-May

10 November 2020, 18:37 | Updated: 10 November 2020, 18:47

File photo: People wearing face masks as a precaution walking past a social distancing sign on Oxford Street
File photo: People wearing face masks as a precaution walking past a social distancing sign on Oxford Street. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen by 532 - the highest daily increase since mid-May.

It brings the UK total to 49,770 and is the highest figure reported in a single day since May 12.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths when Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 65,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 20,412 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,233,775.

The new figures came after the UK's fatalities from Covid-19 reached above 1,000 a week for the first time since June - a jump of 41 per cent on the previous week.

A total of 1,379 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending October 30 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is first time the weekly figure has been above 1,000 since the week ending June 12.

It is also the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending June 5.

The total is up from 978 deaths in the week to October 23 which is a jump of 41%.

More to follow...

