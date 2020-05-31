Coronavirus briefing: Robert Jenrick says social distancing to be reviewed for vulnerable

31 May 2020, 15:30 | Updated: 31 May 2020, 17:49

The Government is to set out full guidance on how the 2.2 million extremely vulnerable people shielding from coronavirus can safely venture out for the first time in months from Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised their resilience as he said those shielding from Covid-19 in England will be able to spend time with other people outdoors.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick revealed the full guidance at today's conference. Charities have called for the scientific evidence behind the decision to be made clear and urged more help.

Associate professor at Leeds University’s school of medicine Dr Stephen Griffin said the relaxation of rules from Monday "lacks scientific rationale" and is a public relations exercise.

Groups such as Residents and Relatives Association had called for steps toward lifting the tightest restrictions on the most vulnerable because of fears for their mental health.

READ MORE: Test and trace 'ditched in February as systems could only cope with 5 cases a week'

READ MORE: Dominic Raab says UK faces further lockdowns if there is any 'uptick' of coronavirus

READ MORE: Vulnerable people allowed outside as lockdown is eased for those shielding in England

READ MORE: Test and trace 'ditched in February as systems could only cope with 5 cases a week'

READ MORE: Dominic Raab says UK faces further lockdowns if there is any 'uptick' of coronavirus

READ MORE: Vulnerable people allowed outside as lockdown is eased for those shielding in England

Happening Now
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick is leading today's press conference
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick is leading today's press conference. Picture: PA

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Coronavirus: Shielding group still uneasy about COVID-19 threat

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Elderly and most vulnerable 'shielders' can see loved ones from Monday

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Test capacity tops 200,000 one day ahead of schedule

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Maajid Nawaz speaks to Black Lives Matter protester from Trafalgar Square

Maajid Nawaz speaks to Black Lives Matter protester from Trafalgar Square

6 hours ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem reopen mosques as lockdown eases

8 hours ago

Systemic racism isn't just an American problem, it's rife in the UK

UK policeman warns systemic racism isn't just a problem in US, it's rife in Britain

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

2 days ago

South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like

10 days ago

Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

12 days ago