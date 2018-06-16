Firefighters Tackle Blaze At Glasgow School Of Art Ahead Of Building Reopening

A fire at Glasgow's School of Art also damaged other nearby buildings. Picture: PA

There have been no reported casualties at a fire at the School of Art in Glasgow, which was due to be reopened next year after a restoration from a previous fire in May 2014.

More than 120 firefighters tackled a blaze at the School of Art as it underwent a £35m restoration project.

The iconic Mackintosh building was badly damaged by a big fire in May 2014, and was due to reopen next year.

There is a fire at the Mackintosh Building. The fire brigade are currently on scene. We will report back with news updates as soon as possible. — Glasgow School Art (@GSofA) June 15, 2018

Nearby buildings, including music venues, were evacuated.

The O2 ABC has also sustained damage by the fire.

A DJ who was in the middle of his set at one of the nearby clubs told LBC's reporter that he didn't know whether the possessions he left behind were "badly damaged or not damaged at all".

He told Connor Gillies that he had left his car keys, laptop, wallet, and many other personal items at the club he was working at. His car is also within the cordon.

DJ talks about the moment his club was evacuated as flames tore through the #Glasgowschoolofart



#Glasgow pic.twitter.com/MVPh7iIngv — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) June 16, 2018

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that no casualties have been reported.