Caller Julie criticises decision to knight Sir Geoffrey Boycott

15 February 2020, 10:45 | Updated: 15 February 2020, 10:54

Julie has told LBC she would be "utterly devastated" if she learnt the person who hurt her had been honoured.

Former England and Yorkshire cricket captain Sir Geoffrey Boycott was awarded a knighthood on Friday, despite criticism he should not be bestowed the honour because of a domestic abuse conviction.

Julie was a victim of domestic violence 30 years ago and said it's something you never get over.

She told Andrew Pierce she would be "utterly devastated" if the man who hurt her had received such an honour.

"The decision is ridiculous and shows what a joke the honour system is," she said.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott receives knighthood despite domestic abuse conviction
Sir Geoffrey Boycott receives knighthood despite domestic abuse conviction. Picture: PA

Sir Geoffrey was convicted in France in 1998 of beating his then-girlfriend Margaret Moore in a Riviera hotel.

He has always denied the assault took place.

Rachael Boycott has defended her husband, saying he deserved the honour and labelled his accuser a “bunny boiler.”

