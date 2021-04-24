Over half of UK adult population has now had at least one Covid-19 vaccine

24 April 2021, 15:10 | Updated: 24 April 2021, 15:44

More than half the adult population in the UK has had at least one Covid jab
More than half the adult population in the UK has had at least one Covid jab. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Over half of the adult UK population has now had at least one Covid-19 jab, new figures have shown, as the country steams ahead with its vaccination programme

NHS England data up to April 23 shows that of the 38,189,536 total doses given in England so far, 28,102,852 were first doses - a rise of 107,656 on the previous day.

It means the UK-wide first-dose total so far is 33,496,293, with more recent figures still to be reported by Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK population is estimated to be 66,796,807, so the latest national figures show that more than half the population have now had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Experts have said vaccines should be able to control the Covid-19 pandemic as they published new real-world UK data showing that jabs slash infection and are likely to cut transmission.

Read more: Vaccines 'significantly reduce Covid-19 infections and likely cut transmission'

Just one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine leads to a two-thirds drop in coronavirus cases and is 74% effective against symptomatic infection.

After two doses of Pfizer, there was a 70% reduction in all cases and a 90% drop in symptomatic cases - these are the people who are most likely to transmit coronavirus to others.

Experts are still collecting data on two doses of AstraZeneca but say their findings show that both vaccines work and are effective in the real world.

Read more: Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help,' virologist warns

Read more: Over 400,000 social care workers yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine

One of the new studies, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, is based on data from the national Covid-19 Infection Survey run by the University of Oxford and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It included a random sample of more than 373,000 adults from across the UK, who produced more than 1.6 million swab test results between December and April.

Professor Sarah Walker, from the University of Oxford and chief investigator for the survey, said the study suggested vaccines could reduce transmission and were also effective against the Kent variant of coronavirus.

UK News

See more UK News

Brits have been enjoying a weekend of warm weather

UK enjoys 'mini-heatwave' but weather to return to normal for bank holiday

22 mins ago

Fares Maatou died at the scene of the attack in Barking Road, Newham, on Friday afternoon

Boy, 14, stabbed to death in broad daylight named by police

1 hour ago

File picture of London Bridge

Man dies after jumping in River Thames to rescue woman

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala has now sunk, officials said (AP)

Indonesian navy says lost submarine with 53 on board has sunk

36 mins ago

Dignitaries and military personnel attend a ceremony to commemorate soldiers who died during the First World War campaign on the Gallipoli peninsula, in Canakkale, Turkey (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Gallipoli campaign fallen remembered in ceremony in Turkey

2 hours ago

Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, left, arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Rusman/Indonesian Presidential Palace/AP)

Regional leaders order top Myanmar general to end killings and release detainees

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

17 days ago

How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

17 days ago

Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

19 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London