Over 400,000 social care workers yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine

Around 417,989 social care staff remain without a Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

More than 400,000 members of England's adult social care workforce have not received a coronavirus vaccine, figures suggest.

A total of 72.3% of staff working in independent Care Quality Commission-registered younger adult care homes and domiciliary care providers have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, more than 80% of eligible staff working at older adult care homes had received the jab by April 18, NHS England said.

For social care staff working in other settings in England, including non-registered providers, the figure was 69.4%.

Overall, around 1.17 million out of 1.58 million social care staff in these settings have received a first dose, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Therefore, 417,989 social care staff remain un-vaccinated, or their vaccination has not yet been reported. NHS England said there may be a time lag in vaccinations being reported.

Moreover, 1,111 older adult care home staff are not eligible because they have had Covid-19 in the past 28 days.

This figure may also include staff who cannot be vaccinated for valid medical reasons and staff whose vaccination status is currently unknown.

Of the 417,989 total, 43% work in other settings including non-registered providers.

By mid-February, the Government said it had offered jabs to everyone in the top four groups.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "The vaccines are safe and effective and we want everyone to take up the offer of a jab when they're called forward.

"Our vaccination programme is the biggest in NHS history, and so far our heroic health and care staff have helped administer more than 45 million vaccines.

"All health and social care staff can book a vaccine now and everyone should receive a second dose within 12 weeks.

"Any workers who haven't yet had a first dose can log on to the National Booking Service to arrange their appointment now."