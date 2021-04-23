UK is 'no longer' in a pandemic, Wales' First Minister says

23 April 2021, 20:07

First Minister Mark Drakeford
First Minister Mark Drakeford. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Wales' First Minister has said the United Kingdom is "no longer" in a pandemic, but "there's no guarantee" that the public health situation will not worsen again.

Mark Drakeford said he agreed with comments from the Covid Infection Survey's chief investigator who said the UK had moved to an "endemic" situation, largely due to the success of the vaccination programme.

Nonetheless, the Covid-19 infection rate seems to be worsening in some areas, and there are increasing concerns over the situation in India.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) definition, a pandemic is defined by as "the worldwide spread of a new disease", while an endemic infection is restricted to a particular country or area.

Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Government's press briefing that "by its definition, we're no longer at this moment in a pandemic."

Mr Drakeford emphasised that the situation can, however, rapidly change.

He said: "I continue, as I feel I must, just sound a warning sign that this is not a one-way street. The fact that things are getting better does not mean that it inevitably goes on getting better.

"We've just seen in recent weeks how fast things went from being in a good position to a very difficult position in France, in Italy, in Germany.

"Of course we are working very hard to make sure that the current progress is not reversed in Wales.

"But there's no guarantee that unless we carry on doing things carefully, cautiously, step by step, and with the help of the whole Welsh population, that that is bound to be the position."

READ MORE: Coronavirus no longer leading cause of death in England and Wales

READ MORE: EU takes legal action against AstraZeneca over 'complete failure' on vaccine delivery

Mr Drakeford said: "An endemic disease is still a disease, and it will still require action by government, by the health service, and each and every one of us in our own lives to make sure that the endemic condition doesn't become one that loses lives and puts services at risk."

The latest UK figures report another 40 coronavirus deaths and 2,678 cases. This is compared to 18 deaths and 2,729 cases recorded in yesterday's figures.

These figures also show that the UK has now administered 33,388,637 first doses of a vaccine, up from the 33,257,651 recorded yesterday.

READ MORE: Wales to bring forward some lockdown relaxations by two weeks

These comments come the day after Mr Drakeford announced that Wales would bring forward some lockdown relaxations by two weeks.

Lockdown relaxations will be brought forward from May 17 to May 3. The lifting means that some activities including indoor supervised activities for children will resume, as well as indoor organised activities for up to 15 adults, and the re-opening of community centres.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Epstein investigation

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty at first in-person court appearance
India is struggling to contain its surging Covid-19 outbreak

UK considers sending drugs and equipment to help India's Covid struggle
Boris Johnson has denied Dominic Cummings' accusations

Boris Johnson denies blocking inquiry 'because it could expose Carrie Symonds' friend'
Police near the scene of a stabbing at a police station in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris

Terror probe as French police official fatally stabbed inside station
Kristen Welker, of NBC News

US TV journalist Kristen Welker reveals difficulties with infertility
Students occupying University of Manchester buildings unfurled banners on Friday morning

Rent strike students occupy university buildings 'until demands are met'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James gave his thoughts on the whole saga

James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga
Nick felt the need for LBC to get involved

'I think it's time for LBC to get involved in this' - Nick Ferrari helps caller
Stuart Lawrence

Stephen Lawrence Day: Brother Stuart responds to UK race report verdict
Nick challenged the Culture Minister over Covid mourner limits at funerals

'You only get one chance to say goodbye' - Nick Ferrari challenges Minister over mourner limits
A leak of the PM's text has caused a call for an investigation

'PM was right to hire Dominic Cummings' former Tory adviser says
David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London