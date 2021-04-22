EU preparing to sue AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery, reports say

The European Union is reportedly planning on taking legal action against AstraZeneca over delays in delivery of their Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The European Union are preparing to sue AstraZeneca over delays in delivering doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to multiple reports.

A majority of countries in the EU say they would support the move, Politico reports, amidst widespread anger at the pace at which AstraZeneca has fulfilled its contracts.

However, the action would need to be signed off by all 27 member states, with Bloomberg reporting that some governments are not as supportive of the measure.

In the first three months of 2021 AstraZeneca delivered 30 million doses to EU countries, compared to 100 million pledged in the contract.

The company projects this will rise to 70 million doses by the end of June, down from 300 million pledged in the contract, Politico reports.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen previously threatened vaccine export blocks if AstraZeneca did not provide the expected number of doses. Picture: PA

The AstraZeneca-EU contracts state the company will make its 'best reasonable effort' to produce the Covid-19 jab. Picture: AstraZeneca

But the pharmaceutical giant says its Belgian production plant has faced production issues and that while they will use "best reasonable efforts" to meet the contract, there is no automatic requirement to send jabs from other factories - such as in the UK - to the EU.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot argued in January that supply chain "teething issues" were fixed in the UK ahead of the bloc because Britain signed a contract three months earlier.

But the EU has said it rejects "the logic of first come first served", adding: "That may work at the neighbourhood butchers but not in contracts."

The reports of preparations for legal action are only the latest in the long-running dispute with between the EU and AstraZeneca.

In January, President of the European Council Charles Michel called on the bloc to take "robust action to secure its supply of vaccines", including making "use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal under the Treaties".

European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen also threatened to block exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March, if the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant did not "honour" its contract.

Ms von der Leyen told reporters: "Companies have to honour their contract to the European Union before they export to other regions in the world. This is of course the case with AstraZeneca.

"I think it is clear that the company (AstraZeneca) has to catch up and honour the contract it has with the EU member states before it can engage again in exporting vaccines."

