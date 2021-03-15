AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots: What’s the evidence?

By Zoe Adams

Concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine are growing across Europe as many countries suspend the Covid-19 vaccine because of blood clots - so should we be worried?

The Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Europe has been causing concern, especially around the AstraZeneca vaccine, as there are claims the jab could cause blood clots.

Countries including Norway, Austria and Italy have all currently suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as a “precautionary step” over concerns of its safety after reports of people suffering with blood clots after having their immunisation have emerged.

However, experts and healthcare officials are have insisted the vaccine is safe and there is no direct concerns over a link to blood clots.

So which countries have banned the AstraZeneca vaccine? Is there a link between the Covid vaccine and blood clots? And what’s the evidence so far? Here’s the latest details:

Which countries have banned the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine?

At present, Ireland, Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia and Italy, as well as non-EU countries Norway and Iceland, have all halted their rollout.

Is there a link between the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine and blood clots?

Norway’s medicine agency has showed four new cases of “serious blood clotting in adults”, with one case also being documented in Austria and another in Denmark.

While a review is being carried out into each individual incident, experts have come forward saying there is currently no link between the AstraZeneca jab and blood clots.

What have the experts said about the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots? What’s the evidence?

Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said: "We are closely reviewing reports but given the large number of doses administered, and the frequency at which blood clots can occur naturally, the evidence available does not suggest the vaccine is the cause.

"People should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so."

AstraZeneca's chief medical officer Ann Taylor has also said: “Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population.

"The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety."

Experts continue to emphasise the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks and that it’s likely the clot cases could be coincidental due to the sheer number of people getting the vaccine.