Breaking News

'Link' found between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots, EMA official says

6 April 2021, 11:59 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 12:04

The UK medicines regulator says people should still get their vaccine after the EMA said they had found a link with blood clots and the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.
By Joe Cook

The UK's medicines agency has reiterated that people should get their jab when invited, after the head of vaccines at the European Medicines Agency said there is a link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency say they are conducting a "thorough and detailed review" into reports of "very rare and specific types of blood clots with low platelets following the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca".

But they stressed that "no decision has yet been made on any regulatory action" and CEO Dr June Raine enouraged people to "continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so".

The comments come after Marco Cavaleri, who is one of the top officials at the European regulator, told Italy's Il Messaggero newspaper: "In my opinion, we can say it now, it is clear there is a link with the vaccine."

He added that it was not clear what had caused such a reaction and implied more information would be released by the EMA later on Tuesday.

Currently the EMA recommend that people in Europe have the jab, writing last week: "The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects".

It is not apparent whether this will change, as the rare blood clotting has only been found in a very small number of people who have taken the jab.

The UK medicines regulator and World Health Organisation both recommend that people take the jab.

A review by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency found just 30 cases of blood clots out of 18.7 million people who have received the AstraZeneca jab in the UK.

More to follow.

