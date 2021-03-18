Breaking News

No proven link between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots, says UK regulator

By Asher McShane

The UK's medicines regulator today said the benefits of the AstraZeneca jab "far outweigh the risks" and that evidence suggests the jab does not cause blood clots.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said: "Following a rigorous scientific review of all the available data, the evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins are caused by Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

"Following suspensions by some countries of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca over suspected blood clots, the MHRA confirms that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19 far outweigh the risks.

"People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so."

The MHRA said it had received five reports of a rare blood clot after five men received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The clot - cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) - prevents blood from draining out of the brain.

One of these cases was fatal, experts from the regulator told a press briefing.

Phil Bryan, MHRA vaccine safety lead, said: "We take every single report of a suspected side effect seriously.

"We have received five reports of what is a very unique, specific form of blood clot ... and this is similar to some of the cases that have been reported in Europe in the past week or so.

"What we don't know is whether these cases have been caused by the vaccine.

"We are working closely with our experts and haematologists to try to gather more information to determine this."

He added that these clots do happen very rarely naturally.

