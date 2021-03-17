NHS chiefs warn of 'significantly constrained' vaccine supply

LBC BREAKING. Picture: Global

By Kate Buck

NHS chiefs are warning Covid-19 vaccine supplies will become "significantly constrained" from March 29 and urged vaccine hubs to focus on giving people their second doses.

Emily Lawson, NHS Chief Commercial Officer and SRO Vaccine Programme, and Dr Nikita Kanani, Medical Director for Primary Care, have written to colleagues at the forefront of Britains vaccine roll out warning the Government's Vaccines Task Force estimate this will continue for a "four-week period".

The letter also says the supply constraint means vaccination centres and community pharmacy services should "close unfilled bookings from March 29th" and throughout April.

But despite the stark warning, just minutes after news of the letter broke Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street press conference the letter is "standard","technical" and reductions in supply are normal due to"small fluctuations".

The news comes as the number of people in the UK who have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose has passed 25 million.

It means almost half of the adult population have already been vaccinated and will soon develop strong protection from serious illness, saving countless lives and significantly reducing pressure on the NHS.

Figures out today show the UK health services vaccinated a total of 25,273,226 people between 8 December and 16 March with first doses of the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, while 1,759,445 people have had their second dose

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the latest latest milestone is "an incredible achievement" and represented "25 million reasons to be confident for the future as we cautiously reopen society."

Read more: Matt Hancock insists Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is safe

He added: “Thank you once again to the brilliant NHS, scientists, armed forces, volunteers, and all those who’ve helped our rollout.”

More to follow...