What is a vaccine passport and how do I get one?

Covid vaccine passports could be introduced for travel as early as May. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Vaccine passports could be the way forward for abroad travel but what are they? And why is there a vaccine passport petition?

Vaccine passports are becoming more widely discussed as the likes of Spain, Greece, Cyprus and more talk about opening up their boarders for travel abroad in summer 2021.

With proof of your Covid-19 jabs, some countries in Europe are thinking of allowing travellers from as early as May meaning the likelihood of vaccine passports increase.

So what is a vaccine passport? How do you get one? And why is there a petition against vaccine passports?

Related article: Are Spain and France on the red quarantine list for travel?

Here’s the latest on vaccine passport news:

Vaccine cards are given to everyone in the UK who has had their coronavirus jab. Picture: PA

What is a vaccine passport?

At the moment, the UK government has yet to reveal any plans for a vaccine passport from what it is, to what the requirements would be.

Currently, when you get your Covid-19 vaccination, you receive a record card as well as your details going on to your medical records.

There have also been suggestions a passport feature saying you’ve had your jabs could be added to the NHS app rather than a physical passport.

With many abroad countries considering the use of vaccine passports to reopen their borders for travel, it’s likely the UK and more will also consider the method for abroad trips too.

There were also reports a vaccine passport could be used to allow entry to visitors into pubs, bars and entertainment venues but this has never been confirmed.

Covid vaccines are being rolled out across Europe. Picture: PA

How do I get a vaccine passport?

With popular holiday destinations already talking about rolling out a vaccine passport scheme, questions on how you get one have increased.

Currently there is no confirmation on how to get one but with countries already confirming travel with one, it won’t be long before the final decisions are made on the vaccine passport.

Why is there a petition against the vaccine passport?

Not everyone is happy with the idea of a vaccine passport as a recent petition has revealed.

After gaining more than 200,000 signatures urging the government not to introduce the scheme, the issue will be debated by MPs.

The online petition says the passports could be "used to restrict the rights of people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine".