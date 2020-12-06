Jewish groups welcome apology for Roald Dahl’s anti-semitism

Children's author Roald Dahl, pictured in 1971, died at the age of 74 in 1990. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

Jewish groups have told LBC they welcome an apology from Roald Dahl’s family for “the lasting and understandable hurt caused by” the late author’s anti-semitic comments.

The children’s author’s anti-semitism has cast a long shadow over his legacy.

In an undated statement, quietly uploaded to a section of the Roald Dahl website, the family and Roald Dahl Story Company said they “deeply apologise for the lasting and understandable hurt caused by some of Roald Dahl’s statements”.

“Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl's stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations.

“We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”

Roald Dahl's works continue to be popular for film and stage adaptations, including Matilda in the West End. Picture: PA

Mark Gardner, CEO of Community Security Trust, a charity that protects British Jews from antisemitism and related threats, told LBC they “welcome the apology from the family because Roald Dahl’s anti-semitism is very well known”.

“It is important that people speak out especially when it comes from such a well known public figure like Roald Dahl,” Mr Gardner added.

In an interview with the New Statesman in 1983, seven years before his death, the author said: "There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it's a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews.

"I mean, there's always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere."

He added: "Even a stinker like Hitler didn't just pick on them for no reason."

Roald Dahl's works continue to be popular for film and stage adaptations, including a new version of The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway, which was released earlier this year.

The creator of books such as Matilda, The BFG and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory died at the age of 74 in 1990.