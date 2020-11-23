Labour chief whip asks Jeremy Corbyn to apologise for antisemitism scandal

23 November 2020, 21:47 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 21:50

Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed for his comments on Labour's antisemitism row
Jeremy Corbyn has been slammed for his comments on Labour's antisemitism row. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Labour's chief whip has called on Jeremy Corbyn to "unequivocally, unambiguously and without reservation" apologise for claiming antisemitism in the party was "dramatically overstated for political reasons".

In a letter, Nick Brown said the former Labour leader's response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report caused "distress and pain" to the Jewish community.

Writing on Monday, he said Mr Corbyn should inform an investigation into whether he broke the party's code of conduct by apologising for his comments.

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour over 'comments he made' on antisemitism report

He wrote: "Will you unequivocally, unambiguously and without reservation apologise for your comments made on the morning of 29 October, in particular for saying 'One antisemite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media', which caused such distress and pain to Jewish members of the Labour Party and the wider Jewish community?"

Mr Corbyn was suspended from the party last month over his comments, but was reinstated as a Labour member by the National Executive Committee following a meeting of a disciplinary panel three weeks later.

However, his successor as party leader Sir Keir Starmer last week blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP, though said he would keep the decision not to restore the whip "under review".

Mr Brown also asked Mr Corbyn to confirm that he will remove or edit his response - which he posted on Facebook, and asked for an assurance that he will cooperate fully with the party as it seeks to implement the EHRC's recommendations.

A Labour spokesman said: "Following consultation with the Labour Leader, the Chief Whip has written to Jeremy Corbyn about his precautionary suspension from the whip.

Read more: Rachel Riley: It is disgusting Jeremy Corbyn is back in the Labour Party

"In the interests of transparency, a copy of this letter has been put in the public domain. We will not be making any further comments."

The EHRC report found Labour had broken the law in its handling of antisemitism complaints, though Mr Corbyn said the scale of the issue had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by opponents inside and outside Labour, along with the media.

He later attempted to clarify his comments in a statement to the party, saying concerns about antisemitism were "neither 'exaggerated' nor 'overstated'".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Trump suffers setback as Michigan certifies Biden win

Puppy rescued after being attacked by alligator

Man rescues puppy from jaws of alligator in Florida

Joe Biden

Republicans and business leaders pressing for prompt Biden transition
Melania Trump

White House presses on with Christmas tree ceremony despite coronavirus warnings
China Moon Mission

China launches mission to bring back material from moon

Joe Biden

Biden signals shift from Trump era with raft of national security picks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson warned we can't have a normal Christmas this year

Everything you need to know about the new Covid tier system

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine: What are the side effects and how effective is it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Callers debate whether National Trust should display plaques showing slavery links

Callers debate whether National Trust should display plaques highlighting slavery links
James O'Brien caller says 'being woman is an extreme sport'

'Being a woman is an extreme sport', says caller, as report reveals over half of girls are harassed
James O'Brien caller brands Christmas Covid relaxation "really stupid"

"Christmas Covid relaxation will mean another year of hell," says James O'Brien caller
Politicians should 'certainly have a pay freeze', says MP Steve Baker

Politicians should 'certainly have a pay freeze', says MP Steve Baker
Matt Hancock prepared to have Covid vaccine early 'to show confidence'

Matt Hancock prepared to have Covid vaccine early 'to show confidence'
Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London