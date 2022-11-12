King hands hundreds of lower-paid Buckingham Palace staff £600 cost of living bonus

12 November 2022, 16:01 | Updated: 12 November 2022, 16:12

King Charles will pay the workers from his personal income
King Charles will pay the workers from his personal income. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Hundreds of Buckingham Palace footmen, cleaners, servants and office staff are being given an extra £600 on top of their pay to help cope with the cost of living crisis.

The one-off payment will be funded by the King's personal Privy Purse, meaning no taxpayers' money will be used.

Those earning less than £30,000 will be handed £600, while higher-paid workers will be given less.

Royal Household staff will be given the discretionary handout as a goodwill gesture amid rocketing energy bills, petrol costs and supermarket price hikes.

Those on £30,000 to £40,000 will receive £400 extra in their pay packet, The Sun reported.

The King employs 491 staff at Buckingham Palace and a further 101 at Clarence House, where he used to reside as Prince of Wales alongside Camilla, now the Queen Consort.

Both the King and the Queen Consort will attend tonight's Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The solemn occasion will also see Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince Edward and Princess Sophie in attendance.

