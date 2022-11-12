'Putin's brain' quotes chilling story about king being killed in threat at Russian despot after Kherson surrender

12 November 2022, 10:01

Dugin has blasted the defeat in Kherson
Dugin has blasted the defeat in Kherson. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

An ultra-nationalist writer known as "Putin's brain" has quoted a story about a king being killed in what is believed to have been a threat at the Russian leader.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alexander Dugin briefly posted the apparent threat on the Telegram social media app before it was taken down.

He was furious at the loss of Kherson, the only provincial capital Russia managed to take in the invasion – and added his voice to raging Russian nationalists who are angry at defeats in the invasion and have called for escalation.

Dugin, whose daughter was killed in a car bombing in Moscow earlier this year, posted a quote from Sir James Frazer's The Golden Bough, in which a king is killed because he could not bring about rain in a drought.

Read more: 'A huge honour': Brit POW tortured in Ukraine to join veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service

"We give the ruler absolute fullness of power, and he saves us all, the people, the state, people, citizens, at a critical moment," Dugin said.

"If for this he surrounds himself with s*** or spits on social justice, this is unpleasant, but if only he saves. Then - the fate of the 'king of the rains'."

His moniker of Putin's brain comes from the belief that his works, which call for Russia to retake countries it has occupied in the past and reshape a world order, have influenced the Russian leader’s thinking.

Dugin was furious at the loss of Kherson
Dugin was furious at the loss of Kherson. Picture: Getty

Furious at the loss of Kherson, in the south of the country, which Russia has completely evacuated after occupying it since the start of the war, he said every Russian should be hurt by the reversal.

Putin has trapped himself between hard-liners who call for escalation and the consequences from the international community if he tried something drastic.

He is also struggling between the reality on the ground, with Ukraine's liberation of vast swathes of its territory, and the bellicose rhetoric Kremlin-backing media has broadcast to its people for months.

Read more: Putin 'offered surrender terms by the West' as his troops retreat from Kherson

Footage shows cheering Ukrainians welcoming their liberators to Kherson, on the western bank of the Dnipro river that snakes through the country.

The Russians fled it under heavy bombardment as they escaped to the other bank in a bid to try and hold the rest of the occupied territories.

The area is seen as vital to Russia's bid to establish a land bridge to Crimea, which was seized in 2014.

Putin's forces have humiliatingly been routed from Kherson
Putin's forces have humiliatingly been routed from Kherson. Picture: Getty

It comes after a claim that Putin was offered surrender terms by the West.

The surrender would mean Russia gives up all of its territory in Ukraine except Crimea, a Russian policy expert said.

Crimea would become a demilitarised zone, with its status not discussed again until 2029.

Putin would avoid criminal charges over the war and be allowed to remain in power, Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's Institute of International Relations, claimed.

He said the proposal had been discussed between Ukraine and its Western allies before being proposed to Putin's inner circle. The claim has not been verified.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dominic Raab faced accusations about his behaviour to staff and 'throwing a Pret salad around'

Upset Ministry of Justice staff accuse Raab of hurling Pret salad during tirade about briefings

Shaun Pinner will join veterans at the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall

'A huge honour': Brit POW tortured in Ukraine to join veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service

Plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Council humiliated after plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police release CCTV in hunt for woman who left 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘big mistake’ when it came to breaking rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide

Russian troops have moved out of Kherson

Putin 'offered surrender terms by the West' as his troops retreat from Kherson

Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night

Police release footage of Bonfire Night mayhem in minutes before teen boy dies 'falling through greenhouse'

Kevin Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Elon Musk has warned staff bankruptcy could be on the cards

Elon Musk warns Twitter employees that 'bankruptcy isn’t out of the question'

The NHS is experiencing an acute staffing shortage

'Infuriating': NHS hospitals spending an eye-watering £2,500 for a single nurse's shift, as staffing shortages spiral

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, admitted eight offences under the official secrets act

Disgruntled security guard faces jail after admitting spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin

It's the first discovery of wreckage from the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger in more than 25 years.

Divers discover Challenger space shuttle wreckage buried at the bottom of the Atlantic

Taylor Rene Parker murdered her friend and tried to steal her unborn baby

Woman who smashed her pregnant friend's skull in and tore out the unborn baby sentenced to death

The ring is more than 2,000 years old

'Jaw-dropping': collector kept 2,000-year-old Celtic ruler's ring in cupboard for 28 years before getting it checked out

Chloe, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

Urgent search for mum, 18, who vanished with her one-year-old baby overnight

Ukrainian flags have been raised in the centre of Kherson after the Russians fled. Bottom right, a map of the Kherson region shows Russians pushed back across the river

'Kremlin's dreams crumble into dust' as Russians flee and cheering crowds greet Ukrainian troops in Kherson

Latest News

See more Latest News

The electrician fell into 720C molten aluminium

Electrician pulls himself out of vat of 720C molten aluminium after falling in while working on factory furnace
A man claiming to be Arthur Knight is really fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled. Right, the defendant’s wife Miranda Knight

US rape suspect faked own death before turning up on Covid ward in Scotland, court finds

Mr Thelwell hoped to raise thousands for legal fees

Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees
HSBC is funding transgender surgery for employees

HSBC to pay for employees to have sex changes to encourage staff 'to be their true authentic self'
Remembrance Day services were held across the UK

We will remember them: Charles leaves tributes on Armistice Day as Big Ben rings out for the first time in five years
Charlotte Nichols said there is a culture of toxicity in Parliament

'Avoid having a drink with them at all costs': MP reveals secret list of 'MP bullies and sex pests' roaming Westminster
Albanians are being offered expensive deals to pose as second drivers in lorries

Albanians pay £18k to pose as second drivers in lorries delivering Christmas gifts to the UK
Phoebe Plummer took part in the M25 protests

Eco-protester out on bail after throwing soup at Van Gogh painting 'helped fellow activists block the M25'
Putin has failed to test his doomsday device

Putin fails to test doomsday weapon that can engulf cities in 'radioactive tsunamis' and swim around the world forever
Democrat Tony DeLuca was reelected despite the fact he is dead

Dead American politician wins election in stunning landslide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit