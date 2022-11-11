Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘a pretty big mistake’ when it came to breaking social-distancing rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide

By Fran Way

Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘a pretty big mistake’ when it came to breaking social-distancing rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide.

On tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity the 44-year-old West Suffolk MP was faced with a camel’s penis, sheep’s vagina and cow’s anus in La Cucaracha Café, which means The Cockroach Café in English, along with boy George in efforts to bring back 11 stars to camp.

The public voted for the pair to take part in the Bushtucker trial, marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving three days ago with comedian Seann Walsh.

Sitting opposite each other at a Mexican-themed restaurant jungle café while a Mariachi band played, Hancock first faced a fish-eye taco which he said tasted ‘very fishy’.

Hancock also had to drink and entire glass of blended meal worms accompanied with a withcetty grub garnish – which he described as ‘absolutely disgusting’ branding the texture as ‘horrible’.

The Tory MP said eating the tip of a camel’s penis was ‘soft and crunchy’.

After being served a cow's anus, he added: "The texture's terrible and all the time you're thinking about what you're eating. I don't recommend it as a main course."

Co-host Ant McPartlin joked: "We'll take it off the menu, thank you for that."

For the final star, Hancock had to a eat cockroaches and blended cockroach dip, while Boy George, who was allowed to eat vegetarian options during the trial, faced blended and fermented seaweed - earning the pair a full house of stars.

After the challenge, Hancock was questioned by his campmates about breaking coronavirus social distancing rules during the pandemic by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

Hancock, who resigned as health secretary in June 2021, said: "It was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody. That's why I apologised for it."

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: "It's that kind of, you just do it and then afterwards it's like, 'Oh I'm sorry, I'm sorry'."

Hancock replied: "No, because it's bigger than that."

Loose Women star Charlene White said: "It's massively bigger than that. My aunt died from Covid in the first wave.

"So, we couldn't go to the hospital to go and visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn't hug each other because we were following guidance.

"And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn't really cut it."

Hancock replied: "Yeah. Well, there you go. That's one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do."

Speaking to White, he added: "Do you know what it is actually, what I'm really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that's what I'm really looking for."

Douglas said: "I nearly cried then."

Hancock replied: "So did I. We all make mistakes. I made a pretty big one."

The exchange prompted both White and Cleaver to give him a hug, to which the actress added: "That took balls Matt to say that."

Hancock later told the Bush Telegraph that his campmates asked questions that the public have got and "it's only respectful to just give completely straight and truthful answers".

He added: "I wasn't really expecting it, but it did get very emotional."

The MP joined the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV on Saturday at 9pm.