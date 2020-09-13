Ex-Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption says rule of six is 'unenforceable'

13 September 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 13 September 2020, 11:19

By Ewan Somerville

Former Supreme Court justice Lord Jonathan Sumption has warned the rule of six is “unenforceable” and staying safe should be left to the individual.

The former senior judge likened the strict new ban on gatherings of more than six people, coming into force on Monday, to a Stasi state. 

He told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday show: “You can enforce it if you’re sufficiently intrusive - you can put spies on every street, you can have marshals watching through windows but unless you do that people are not going to respect it unless they think it’s a good idea.

“Many people do but there’s a very large number who don’t.”

He called the Government’s law-making “blunderbuss” and added: “We’ve wtried the most aggressive form of social distancing possible - a complete lockdown - other European countries have done it even more fiercely than we have. 

Read more: Boris Johnson battles backbenchers over 'rule of six'

Read more: PM's 'Covid-secure marshals' will have no powers, Government admits

“Does it work? No, it does not, that’s why we’re in the current position.”

The draconian new social gatherings ban will be enforced with £100 fines, rising to  £3,200 for repeat offenders, and will apply indoors and outdoors with certain exemptions such as political protest and organised team sports. Boris Johnson said "Covid-secure marshals" would urge people to follow the rule, but would not have any power.

Dozens of Tory MPs are understood to have broken ranks over the rule, with Steve Baker leading the charge that it is an assault on civil liberties. MPs are urging the Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoye to review the legislation every month.

UK News

See more UK News

The David Hume Tower at Edinburgh University has been renamed

Edinburgh Uni 'cancels' David Hume by renaming tower due to philosopher’s views on race

2 hours ago

Swarbrick on Sunday: Watch LIVE from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday: Politics show launches with Anthony Fauci exclusive

3 hours ago

An official alert has been sent to care homes over a rise in Covid-19 cases

Government sends alert to care homes over rising Covid-19 rates

5 hours ago

World News

See more World News

A generic stock photo of crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gunman sought as two Los Angeles police officers fight for life

1 hour ago

George Coble carries a bucket of water to put out a tree still smouldering on his property destroyed by a wildfire

Death toll climbs as fires continue to rage in US

2 hours ago

People line up outside the gates three hours before President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Saturday night at a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport (Scott Sonner/AP)

Donald Trump gambling on winning Nevada from Democrats

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?

3 days ago

The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?

3 days ago

The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

4 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London