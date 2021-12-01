Man sparks security lockdown at Parliament and gets tackled by police

A man was detained after a security breach at Parliament. Picture: @ElliotKeck/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Parliament was placed under a lockdown after a man scaled a security fence.

An intruder was pinned down and detained by armed police this afternoon after scaling a gate in front of the House of Commons.

Armed officers dragged him to the ground shortly afterwards.

Just saw someone climb into Parliament.



Quickly tasered and guns immediately drawn.



Impressive performance from the police. pic.twitter.com/j82egmZv7y — Elliot Keck (@ElliotKeck) December 1, 2021

A picture from the scene showed a suspect wearing a woolly hat, jeans and trainers getting arrested while police aimed their guns at him.

A man was later seen being put into the back of a police van.

The Met police said in a statement: Around 15:00hrs today, 1 December, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. The arrest is not terror related."