Man sparks security lockdown at Parliament and gets tackled by police

1 December 2021, 15:51

A man was detained after a security breach at Parliament
A man was detained after a security breach at Parliament. Picture: @ElliotKeck/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Parliament was placed under a lockdown after a man scaled a security fence.

An intruder was pinned down and detained by armed police this afternoon after scaling a gate in front of the House of Commons.

Armed officers dragged him to the ground shortly afterwards.

A picture from the scene showed a suspect wearing a woolly hat, jeans and trainers getting arrested while police aimed their guns at him.

A man was later seen being put into the back of a police van.

The Met police said in a statement: Around 15:00hrs today, 1 December, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. The arrest is not terror related."

