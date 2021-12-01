Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Man sparks security lockdown at Parliament and gets tackled by police
1 December 2021, 15:51
Parliament was placed under a lockdown after a man scaled a security fence.
An intruder was pinned down and detained by armed police this afternoon after scaling a gate in front of the House of Commons.
Armed officers dragged him to the ground shortly afterwards.
Just saw someone climb into Parliament.— Elliot Keck (@ElliotKeck) December 1, 2021
Quickly tasered and guns immediately drawn.
Impressive performance from the police. pic.twitter.com/j82egmZv7y
A picture from the scene showed a suspect wearing a woolly hat, jeans and trainers getting arrested while police aimed their guns at him.
A man was later seen being put into the back of a police van.
The Met police said in a statement: Around 15:00hrs today, 1 December, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. The arrest is not terror related."