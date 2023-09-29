Man stabbed in Croydon just half a mile away from Elianne Andam vigil, less than 24 hours after teen girl was killed

A man has been left with potentially 'life-changing' injuries. Picture: LBC

By Jasmine Moody

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the early hours of Friday morning, near where a vigil for Elianne Andam was held.

Police were called to College Road in Croydon, south London, at 3:30 am where the victim had suffered stab wounds.

He was attended by police and the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital to treat his wounds.

The man's injuries were described as "not life-threatening" but ambulance workers said they could be "life-changing".

The crime scene was still intact on Friday morning. A Met Police spokesperson said: "No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue".

Police were called in the early hours of Friday morning. Picture: LBC

This stabbing comes just a day after Elianne, 15, was stabbed to death at a bus stop on Wellesley Road.

On Thursday, a vigil was held for the aspiring lawyer, where family and friends paid tributes, laid bouquets and said prayers.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in New Addington around 75 minutes after the incident and he was charged this morning.

Elianne’s heartbroken mother, nurse Dorcas Adam, was at the vigil last night. She was consoled by her husband Michael, crying while trying to “comprehend this painful tragedy”.

A church leader on behalf of the family reads out a statement near the scene in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

They spent around 15 minutes there while 30 relatives, including her aunts and cousins, laid flowers themselves and watched others pay tribute.

Elianne's relatives stood next to the bus stop, inside the cordon, close to where she died.

A statement was read out by a church leader on behalf of the family at the edge of the crime scene.

The statement, which was read out while family members cried and consoled each other, said: "We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

Family and friends of Elianne Andam layed down flowers. Picture: Alamy

"And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers.

"We kindly ask for your consideration to also respect our need for privacy as we attempt to come to grips with our deeply devastating loss.

"Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers."

Flowers and notes were left in remembrance of Elianne Andam. Picture: Alamy

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD822/29Sep.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.