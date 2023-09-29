'We are overwhelmed by struggle and grief': Family of Croydon stabbing victim Elianne Andam pay tribute at vigil

29 September 2023, 00:19 | Updated: 29 September 2023, 00:32

The family of Elianne Andam paid tribute to her at a vigil
The family of Elianne Andam paid tribute to her at a vigil. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Will Taylor

The family of Elianne Andam have paid tribute to their "beautiful" girl as they said they are "overwhelmed by sorrow and grief".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Relatives gathered near the bus stop she was stabbed to death at on the way to school as flowers were laid in her memory.

The teenager was cut in the neck after intervening when a fight broke out between her friend and her friend's ex-partner on Wednesday morning.

She was on the way to the independent Old Palace of John Whitgift school and got off to help during the brawl as she was praised for being a "hero".

A church leader read out a statement on behalf of the family, which said: "We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

"And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers.

Read more: Fellow pupil of schoolgirl stabbed to death in Croydon describes heartbreaking moment students were told of her killing

Read more: 'Our hearts are broken': Family of girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon pay tribute to 'bright and funny' daughter

A church leader read out a statement on behalf of Elianne's family.
A church leader read out a statement on behalf of Elianne's family. Picture: Alamy
Elianne died after she was stabbed in the neck on a bus in Croydon on Wednesday.
Elianne died after she was stabbed in the neck on a bus in Croydon on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

"We kindly ask for your consideration to also respect our need for privacy as we attempt to come to grips with our deeply devastating loss.

"Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers."

It emerged on Thursday that Elianne's mother had saved money to send her daughter to the school so she could fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Witnesses have said her attacker tried to give flowers to his ex-girlfriend on a bus, but they were rejected, and the victim was then stabbed in the neck after she stepped in to protect her friend.

A teenager, 17, has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

On Thursday, LBC was told by a fellow pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school how students were told she had died.

Anniyah, who knew Elianne from Year 7, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "There was a sort of eerie calm in the morning and then towards halfway through third period we were all called out into assembly, where we were told that in the morning the Whifgift centre incident had been Elianne, and she passed away.

"And our school community is quite a tight one, so it's obviously, it's a feeling you don't forget when everyone, no matter if they knew her or didn't, they all were united by the fact that knife crime is just despicable."

Anniyah said her mother has long been hesitant about her going out in Croydon.

"As a young person, we shouldn't have to be going through this. As a young person, at 15 years old, our biggest worry in our lives should be what our futures are going to be like, if we have homework, if we have any exams to care for," she said.

"We should be thinking about what futures are going to be like, not if we are going to have a future at all."

The attack has renewed focus on the problem of knife crime in London.

Roads minister Richard Holden criticised mayor Sadiq Khan for being tied up on dealing with his Ulez expansion instead of crime.

"I want to see the mayor fully focused on crime and antisocial behaviour, I think there have been some distractions from the mayor over the last few months," he said.

"I think what we should be focusing on is things that really affect people in the city."

Khan said previously: "I am absolutely heartbroken by the death of a 15-year-old girl in Croydon. My thoughts and prayers are with this young girl's family and friends, and the whole community, at this unimaginably awful time."

Family and friends attended the vigil to pay tribute.
Family and friends attended the vigil to pay tribute. Picture: Getty

Dozens of bouquets of flowers were laid at the scene of where Elianne died as more than 20 close family members and friends attended the vigil on Thursday.

A handwritten note from a year 11 pupil left at the scene of where Elianne died read: “May she rest in peace. She will always be remembered."

Elianne's family paid tribute at the vigil on Thursday evening.
Elianne's family paid tribute at the vigil on Thursday evening. Picture: Alamy

Bishop Mark Nicholson from Acts Christian Church told crowds at the vigil: "Our hearts are burning. It doesn't matter if you are related or not...

"Another life lost. In our city always, majoring on knife crime.

"I don't have the solution but I can pray to bring solace. Not just one side of the family, both.

"Loads of things are going on in their mind at the moment."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Trump will not try to move Georgia case to federal court, attorneys say

The Co-op has resorted to displaying empty Ferrero Rocher boxes

Supermarket forced to display empty decoy Ferrero Rocher chocolate boxes in bid to deter shoplifting gangs

Rishi Sunak is due to unveil measures for motorists

Sunak to stop councils imposing 20mph roads and make it easier to challenge parking fines in 'pro-driver' package

Scott Panetti

Man who killed in-laws before trying to call Jesus as witness is spared death

Emergency services outside the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam

Three killed by lone gunman in ‘black day’ for the Netherlands

The family of Elianne Andam have paid tribute at a vigil held for her this evening.

'We're struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy': Family of girl, 15, stabbed in Croydon pay tribute as vigil held

A man walks next to a damaged car after floods in the town of Agria near the city of Volos, Greece

Storm fills homes with mud and triggers power cut after slamming into Greek city

Sansom was stabbed in the gut by a teenage boy

Boy, 15, sentenced after stabbing teacher in the gut as he told him 'I'm sorry' and warned police before attack

Adam Britton, 51, tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs until his arrest in April 2022

'Distraught' wife of British crocodile expert who raped and tortured dogs 'leaves UK for Australia' after he pleads guilty
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen

Italian club Napoli deny 'mocking' striker after official account posts clip of missed penalty

Exclusive
Tributes have been paid to Elianne after she was stabbed to death in Croydon

Fellow pupil of schoolgirl stabbed to death in Croydon describes heartbreaking moment students were told of her killing

A chilling note was left in the window of the medical centre.

'We can't get out': Chilling note in hospital window as three killed including girl, 14, in Rotterdam shootings

Bellum Justum pulled out all the stops to strike at Newmarket

Bellum Justum too streetwise for promising Inisherin

Exclusive
The felled sycamore had special significance to Heather Sutherland after her brother Martin's suicide

Woman 'grieving all over again' after iconic Sycamore Gap Tree where she scattered her brother's ashes is felled

Raw pasta on top of the Italian flag

Italy signs deal with industry to lower prices of essentials for three months

Lebanese Armenians clash with police outside the Azerbaijani embassy in Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanese Armenians scuffle with police during protest outside Azerbaijan embassy

Latest News

See more Latest News

The footage was released by the police watchdog.

Bodycam footage shows shocking moment Bianca Williams and partner handcuffed as officers accused of misconduct
The prehistoric-dressed protestor was joined by a dog-costumed counterpart to protest against Ulez.

Anti-Ulez activist dressed as dinosaur blocks TfL enforcement van with tipper truck as backlash continues to grow
Palestinian workers enter Israel after crossing from Gaza on the Israeli side of Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip in March 2022

Tensions ease as Israel reopens main Gaza crossing for Palestinian labourers

The Met Office has predicted an 'unseasonably' warm October

'Unseasonably warm' temperatures predicted for October as Met Office issues fresh forecast after Storm Agnes
Travis King

American soldier released in North Korea returns to US

A local Serb man walks past Kosovo police officers securing the area around the Banjska monastery in the village of Banjska, Kosovo

Kosovo accuses Serbia over deadly clashes and investigates possible Russian role

The Sycamore Gap Tree was felled overnight

Boy, 16, arrested after 300-year-old world-famous Sycamore Gap Tree along Hadrian's Wall felled during the night
The former prime minister has promised his swimming pool will be a "Newtopia".

Good 'newt-s' for Boris Johnson as council allows former PM to build pool on Oxfordshire property
Republicans

Rivals attack Donald Trump in second Republican presidential debate

A container ship in LA

US government estimates economy grew last quarter at 2.1% rate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit