'Our hearts are broken': Family of girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon pay tribute to 'bright and funny' daughter

28 September 2023, 14:14 | Updated: 28 September 2023, 14:32

Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday
Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday. Picture: Handout/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The family of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death in Croydon have said their "hearts are broken" in a new tribute.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed in the neck less than a mile from her school in Croydon on Wednesday morning.

Her family have described Elianne, an aspiring lawyer, as "bright and funny" and said they are heartbroken by her "senseless death".

“Our hearts are broken by the senseless death of our daughter," a family statement reads.

"Elianne was the light of our lives. She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her. She was only 15, and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future.

“All those dreams have now been shattered. Our lives have fallen apart, along with that of our wider family. We ask the media to please respect our privacy as we try to grieve the short life of our beautiful child."

Eliyanna Andam, 15, was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school in Croydon.
Eliyanna Andam, 15, was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school in Croydon. Picture: social media

Elianne is known to have been very close with her brother, who is going to be lost without his big sister, a family friend has said.

"It's just really sad. She was such a lovely little girl. I'm a parent myself," Croydon resident Adama Dumbuya, 30, said.

"She was just really lovely the few times I've met her. She's just a very nice girl and very polite.

"She helped a lot to look after her brother. I just can't imagine what he is going to be like. She had a little brother.

"I know they were so close. She always looked after him. He is going to be so heartbroken."

Elianne Andam
Elianne Andam. Picture: Handout

Read More: Pictured: Hero schoolgirl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon 'when she stepped in to protect her friend'

Read More: ‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

Witnesses have said the attacker tried to give flowers to his ex-girlfriend on a bus, but they were rejected, and the victim was then stabbed in the neck after she stepped in to protect her friend.

A teenager, 17, has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

Tributes Are Left To Murdered Schoolgirl In Croydon
Tributes Are Left To Murdered Schoolgirl In Croydon. Picture: Getty

Family members, friends and Croydon residents have been gathering near where Elianne died, with one tribute left at the scene reading: “Sorry we live in this crazy world this makes no sense.

“Fly high up there my mummy will look after you. RIP beautiful, forever young, taken too soon.

“Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends, God bless.”

Another tribute added: “This is so sad. She had her whole life ahead of her and it was taken by a man because she rejected him. Rest in peace angel.”

A third said: “May she rest in piece, I am so sorry that this world is so cruel.”

Tributes are left at the scene of the attack on the schoolgirl on Thursday
Tributes are left at the scene of the attack on the schoolgirl on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described Elianne's death as "senseless".

After visiting the scene of the attack on Wednesday, he said: "It was moving and humbling to meet many members of the exceptional Croydon community who have come together in support of a family now dealing with the most unimaginable grief.

"The commitment of so many from the local community is inspiring. A powerful partnership between charitable groups, faith and community leaders, the local authority, the wider public and our officers has delivered so much work across the borough.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Boy, 16, arrested in connection with felling of Sycamore Gap Tree along Hadrian's Wall

The former prime minister has promised his swimming pool will be a "Newtopia".

Good 'newt-s' for Boris Johnson as council allows former PM to build pool on Oxfordshire property

Republicans

Rivals attack Donald Trump in second Republican presidential debate

A container ship in LA

US government estimates economy grew last quarter at 2.1% rate

Travis King

Video ‘shows US soldier released in North Korea returning to America’

Nato chief and Ukraine leader

Nato chief meets Zelensky to discuss defence needs in Ukraine

Breaking
Two further people have been arrested in connection with the pub fire.

Man, 44, and woman, 34, arrested on suspicion of arson plot after Crooked House pub fire

Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82

'Legend on and off camera': Tributes pour in for Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon after his death aged 82

The iconic tree has been chopped down and police are working to establish if an offence has been committed

£10,000 fund set up for 'full size bronze replica' after vandals cut down famous Sycamore Gap tree

Bianca Williams was giving evidence at a gross misconduct hearing today.

‘He can’t change the colour of his skin’: Bianca Williams hits back over partner’s multiple police encounters

Al Di Meola

US guitarist Al Di Meola ‘stable’ after suffering heart attack in Romania

Blast damage

Three killed in overnight shootings and explosion in Sweden

Eliyanna Andam, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday

'Her brother will be heartbroken': Tributes pour in for aspiring lawyer, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon

Sir Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82, his family said

Harry Potter Dumbledore actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82 after 'bout of pneumonia'

Strikes will hit commuters once again in September and October

Exact dates commuters will be hit by rail strikes this week and next week, as travel chaos continues

The new guidelines ensure presenters stick to the BBC's impartiality rules.

Top BBC stars given new social media rules after Gary Lineker migrant tweets caused Match of the Day walkout

Latest News

See more Latest News

Uzbekistan Fire

One dead, 162 hurt after explosion follows lightning strike in Uzbek capital

London Bridge

Boy, 4, has toes torn off after getting foot stuck in London Bridge station escalator

Newlyweds Haneen and Revan who survived the inferno

Bride and groom survived Iraqi wedding inferno that killed more than 100 guests after escaping through a kitchen door
Greece Floods

Storm Elias hits Greek city, filling homes with mud and knocking out power

The iconic tree has been chopped down and police are working to establish if an offence has been committed

Iconic Sycamore Gap tree from Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves felled 'deliberately' by chainsaw
Slovakia Shooting

Shooting incident in Slovak capital leaves one dead, four injured

Body cameras have cost at least £90 million in the past decade.

Over 150 reports of police officers misusing body cameras, investigation finds

Blue star Lee Ryan has been handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence

Blue singer Lee Ryan avoids jail for racially abusing BA cabin crew while drunk on flight

Hollywood Strikes

Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios as writers’ strike wraps up

Helping migrants

Environmental and human rights activists awarded ‘Alternative Nobel’ prizes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit