'Morgue monster' David Fuller has jail sentence lengthened for necrophilia

David Fuller will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Picture: Kent Police. Picture: Kent Police

By James Hockaday

Double killer David Fuller has been handed a further four years in prison for the “systematic” sexual abuse of women’s bodies at hospital mortuaries.

Almost one year ago, Fuller, 68, was given a whole life sentence for the murder of two women from the 1980s in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells.

The hospital electrician was also sentenced for the sexual abuse of the corpses of 78 women and girls at mortuaries in the Kent town.

Today he appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced for a second tranche of horrific offences against a further 23 dead women.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said Fuller had abused the bodies of at least 101 girls and women, although 10 of the victims had not been identified and were unlikely ever to be.

"The indictment reflects the course of conduct by Mr Fuller during his employment at two mortuaries during which he systematically and repeatedly abused the bodies of dead women and girls," he said.

Describing in court when she found out about the abuse of her mother, one women told the court: “The pain and emotional upset seared through my body like a knife.

“He took advantage of her helplessness in death where we were unable to protect her.”

Addressing the defendant in the dock, she said: “David, I want you to know how much damage you have caused, how your sick and twist behaviour has damaged families like mine.

“I’m pleased you are now being held accountable for what you did only seven hours after she died.”