'Morgue monster' David Fuller has jail sentence lengthened for necrophilia

7 December 2022, 12:47

David Fuller
David Fuller will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Picture: Kent Police. Picture: Kent Police

By James Hockaday

Double killer David Fuller has been handed a further four years in prison for the “systematic” sexual abuse of women’s bodies at hospital mortuaries.

Almost one year ago, Fuller, 68, was given a whole life sentence for the murder of two women from the 1980s in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells.

The hospital electrician was also sentenced for the sexual abuse of the corpses of 78 women and girls at mortuaries in the Kent town.

Today he appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced for a second tranche of horrific offences against a further 23 dead women.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said Fuller had abused the bodies of at least 101 girls and women, although 10 of the victims had not been identified and were unlikely ever to be.

Read more: Two men arrested three miles from Raheem Sterling's home as officers probe 'links' to raid on footballer's mansion

"The indictment reflects the course of conduct by Mr Fuller during his employment at two mortuaries during which he systematically and repeatedly abused the bodies of dead women and girls," he said.

Describing in court when she found out about the abuse of her mother, one women told the court: “The pain and emotional upset seared through my body like a knife.

“He took advantage of her helplessness in death where we were unable to protect her.”

Addressing the defendant in the dock, she said: “David, I want you to know how much damage you have caused, how your sick and twist behaviour has damaged families like mine.

“I’m pleased you are now being held accountable for what you did only seven hours after she died.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, in eastern Russia

Russia sets up defences within its own borders amid fears that Ukrainian could launch its own invasion
Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over PPE claims

Rishi Sunak blasts Michelle Mone over 'shocking' PPE claims

A man smoking a cigarette

Which parts of the UK have the most smokers?

Emergency services raced to the scene after the house in Portsmouth collapsed

House collapses in Portsmouth sparking major search and rescue operation

Mustafa Madeem

12-year-old boy killed in e-scooter crash pictured for the first time as family pays tribute
Huseyin Ors is reportedly in hospital

Turkish MP fighting for his life after 'shameful' mass brawl in parliament

World News

See more World News

Spain Train Collision

Train collision in north-eastern Spain leaves 155 hurt

17 mins ago

A woman opens her mouth for a Covid-testing swab to be place inside

China eases Covid-19 lockdown and testing requirements

1 hour ago

German police

German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

26 days ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

1 month ago

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

1 month ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit