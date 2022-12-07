Two men arrested three miles from Raheem Sterling's home as officers probe 'links' to raid on footballer's mansion

Raheem Sterling with his partner Paige Milian. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Surrey, as police probe links to a raid on Raheem Sterling's home nearby.

The men were detained on suspicion of an attempted burglary on Tuesday night in Oxshott, Surrey, and are being held in custody.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody.

"Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and helicopter. Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

Raheem Sterling with team-mate Jude Bellingham. Picture: Getty

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether there are any links between these arrests and the break-in reported to us over the weekend."

Some £300,000 worth of watches were stolen from Mr Sterling's property in the break-in last week.

It comes as police also confirmed that his family were out at the time of the burglary.

The England international missed Sunday's 3-0 win over Senegal, leaving the World Cup squad to fly back to the UK following reports of the break in.

Officers said that "no threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."