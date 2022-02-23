Breaking News

On the Buses and EastEnders star Anna Karen dies aged 85 in house blaze

The actress died in a house fire. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Rex/Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

On the Buses and EastEnders actress Anna Karen has died in a house fire in Ilford.

She was best known for playing Olive in On the Buses, being the last surviving cast member of the show, as well as appearing in EastEnders as Aunt Sal - the sister of Peggy Mitchell, who was played by Barbara Windsor, her lifelong friend.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the house fire on Windsor Road just after 10.30pm on Tuesday, where it is understood she lived alone with her dog.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was "under investigation".

They said: "Sadly, a woman has died following a house fire on Windsor Road in Ilford.

"Part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire. Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Brigade was called at 2240 and the fire was under control by 2338.

"Three fire engines and around 20 firefighters from Ilford and Barking fire stations attended the incident.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Anna Karen was the last surviving member of the On the Buses cast. Picture: Alamy

A family friend confirmed the incident, telling the Mail: "We are absolutely horrified at the news about Anna."

One of the star's neighbours, Sivalai Pavananthakumar, 33, told the Sun: "There was a lot of smoke, and flames, people in the street had seen what was happening and came out to try and help."

Others said they recognised her in the local area, acknowledging how lovely she was.

So sorry to hear that Anna Karen has died.John and I met her often at conventions and she was such a lovely lady.Not fair. pic.twitter.com/Z8l4PHQ2wl — Carol Challis (@BeingBoycie) February 23, 2022

Singer Cheryl Baker paid tribute to her friend online, saying: "I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire.

"What an horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it.

"I adored her - She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen."

Rita Simons, who played Roxy Mitchell alongside Ms Karen in EastEnders, tweeted: "I just heard the awful news about the wonderful Anna Karen.

"Horrific and awful and so so sad. She was one of the best. Sleep well lovely Anna.

"Sending all my love to her family and friends."

Carol Challis, wife of the late John Challis - best known for his role in Only Fools and Horses - tweeted: "So sorry to hear that Anna Karen has died.

"John and I met her often at conventions and she was such a lovely lady. Not fair."

Ms Karen's career spanned over 50 years, having also appeared in two Carry On films, The Bill, Doctors and Wild, Wild Women.

She was born in Durban, South Africa, before moving to London in her late teens, joining the London School of Dramatic Art.

This story is being updated