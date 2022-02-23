Heavy snow and strong wind to batter UK days after storms Franklin and Eunice

The UK faces heavy snow and strong winds days after three named storms battered the country. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain is bracing for heavy snow and strong winds after a fresh weather warning was issued.

Days after storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin struck the UK, flooding homes and triggering evacuations, many parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland have been issued a yellow warning for snow and wind.

Up to 10cm of snow is likely even in low-lying areas amid forecasts of heavy snow showers, and gusts of up to 70mph in coastal regions are possible.

The alert lasts from 1pm on Wednesday to 3pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for wind was issued for North East England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland, covering 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.

The warnings were issued as people in several parts tried to pick up the pieces left by the three named storms, when 1.4 million households were plunged into darkness without power and homes were evacuated around Manchester.

Three people died in Storm Eunice.

There were 67 flood warnings and 72 flood alerts across the UK on Wednesday morning, while 400 buildings remained flooded.

Residents along the Rivers Severn and Ouse in the West Midlands and Yorkshire have been told to get ready for flooding after Storm Franklin brought heavy rain.

Meanwhile, two severe flood warnings, which indicate a danger to life, were issued for the River Severn near Ironbridge in Shropshire and Bewdley in Worcestershire, the Environment Agency said.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: "We are still facing a significant flooding risk, and we are urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care.

"Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn over the next few days.

"So far we have received reports of around 400 properties having flooded over the past few days. Our thoughts go out to all those affected - flooding can and does have a devastating impact on people's lives.

"We have teams out on the ground taking preventative action, closing flood gates, deploying temporary barriers and moving pumps and other response equipment to areas of highest risk.

"Environment Agency defences have protected more than 40,000 properties despite record river levels.

"We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."