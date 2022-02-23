Heavy snow and strong wind to batter UK days after storms Franklin and Eunice

23 February 2022, 07:07 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 07:13

The UK faces heavy snow and strong winds days after three named storms battered the country
The UK faces heavy snow and strong winds days after three named storms battered the country. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain is bracing for heavy snow and strong winds after a fresh weather warning was issued.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Days after storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin struck the UK, flooding homes and triggering evacuations, many parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland have been issued a yellow warning for snow and wind.

Up to 10cm of snow is likely even in low-lying areas amid forecasts of heavy snow showers, and gusts of up to 70mph in coastal regions are possible.

The alert lasts from 1pm on Wednesday to 3pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for wind was issued for North East England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland, covering 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.

The warnings were issued as people in several parts tried to pick up the pieces left by the three named storms, when 1.4 million households were plunged into darkness without power and homes were evacuated around Manchester.

Three people died in Storm Eunice.

Read more: More homes evacuated as River Severn breaches flood defences

Read more: US orders armed forces to Baltic States as 10,000 Russian troops enter Ukraine

There were 67 flood warnings and 72 flood alerts across the UK on Wednesday morning, while 400 buildings remained flooded.

Residents along the Rivers Severn and Ouse in the West Midlands and Yorkshire have been told to get ready for flooding after Storm Franklin brought heavy rain.

Meanwhile, two severe flood warnings, which indicate a danger to life, were issued for the River Severn near Ironbridge in Shropshire and Bewdley in Worcestershire, the Environment Agency said.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: "We are still facing a significant flooding risk, and we are urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care.

"Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn over the next few days.

"So far we have received reports of around 400 properties having flooded over the past few days. Our thoughts go out to all those affected - flooding can and does have a devastating impact on people's lives.

"We have teams out on the ground taking preventative action, closing flood gates, deploying temporary barriers and moving pumps and other response equipment to areas of highest risk.

"Environment Agency defences have protected more than 40,000 properties despite record river levels.

"We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vladimir Putin will endure "more pain" if he invades Ukraine, Liz Truss says

UK will unleash 'more pain' on Putin if he launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Boycott Champions League final in Russia, Truss tells Premier League teams

Sir Elton John's plane suffered a hydraulic failure and twice had to abort its landing

Rocketman Rocked: Sir Elton John's 10,000ft terror forces two aborted landings

President Joe Biden has ordered more US troops to Baltic NATO states

US orders armed forces to Baltic states as 10,000 Russian troops enter Ukraine

Paola Schietekat, left Qatar after she was sexually assaulted while working for the World Cup

World Cup worker faces 100 lashes and 7yrs in jail after reporting rape in Qatar

Boots announced it will begin to sell single lateral flow tests for £5.99

Boots to sell Covid test for £6 from Wednesday as Govt urged to introduce price cap

An anti-vaxx campaigner in central London

Police won't investigate 'unacceptable' anti-vaxxers' claims of criminality in jab rollout

Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility

Killer who choked grandmother to death and repeatedly raped her corpse faces jail

Procol Harum lead singer Gary Brooker has died at the age of 76

Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum, dies aged 76

Putin is attempting to put a stop to Ukraine joining Nato

Why does Putin want to invade Ukraine? Russia conflict explained

It is thought Russia will lose the right to host the Champions League final

Champions League final 'to be moved from St Petersburg' as Russia hit with sanctions

London in particular has been identified as a centre for illicit Russian finance, with nicknames such as "Londongrad" and the "laundromat"

How Russian power and money became the ‘new normal’ in the UK

Flooding along the River Severn.

More homes evacuated as River Severn breaches flood defences

Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and nephew Igor Rotenberg

Banned from Britain: The three Putin cronies slapped with Boris's sanctions

People will have to start paying for lateral flow tests from April 1

Stockpilers share photos of towers of lateral flow tests ahead of the end of free testing

Public health experts in Scotland want to see an end to 24 hour airport drinking

Calls for end of 24-hour drinking in airports as Scotland emerges from Covid-19

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palazzo Vecchio

Italian city in fundraising bid to pay rising energy bills for retired people
Standing stones

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordanian desert
Sri Lanka Power Cut

Sri Lanka imposes rolling power cuts as cash crisis deepens

Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, centre, to a police vehicle on May 25, 2020.

Prosecutor: Police ‘chose to do nothing’ as officer pressed knee on Floyd’s neck
Wildfires in Russia

Wildfires getting worse worldwide, with governments unprepared – UN report
Pro-Ukraine demonstration

West hits back with sanctions as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine
Debris from damaged building and trees are strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga, on Jan. 28, 2022, following the eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami.

Tonga’s internet finally restored five weeks after volcanic eruption and tsunami
Netherlands Apple Store Incident

Stand-off ends at Amsterdam Apple Store with hostage safe

Biden

Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs and banks
France EU

European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police