More homes evacuated as shocking pictures show River Severn set to breach flood defences

22 February 2022, 16:03 | Updated: 22 February 2022, 16:58

Flooding along the River Severn.
Flooding along the River Severn. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

More than 60 homes in Shropshire have been evacuated over fears the River Severn is about to burst its flood defences, with "danger to life" warnings in place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dramatic pictures from Shropshire show large parts of Shrewsbury town centre under water - with major incidents also declared in Bewdley, Worcestershire and Ironbridge.

Some people have been told to leave their homes over fears the river may flood, with a "danger to life" warning in place at the Wharfage in Ironbridge, where barriers are expected to breach.

Police officers manning the town say it's a matter of "not if but when" the river will break through the flood defences in the coming hours.

The highest River Severn level recorded in Bewdley was 5.56m on November 2, 2000 but at 12.30pm on Tuesday it was already at 4.96m.

Read more: Storm Eunice as it happened: Four dead, 200,000 without power and O2 torn to shreds

Read more: Heartbreaking tributes paid to three people killed in Storm Eunice

Government forecasters expect it to reach a peak of 5.44m at 8am on Wednesday.

The flooding follows three named storms hitting the UK in recent days, with strong wind, rain and even icy conditions in some parts of the north.

Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without electricity, some for up to 72 hours while dozens of properties near the River Severn have been evacuated.

The Environment Agency has urged communities in parts of the West Midlands and the north of England to be prepared for significant flooding until Wednesday.

Read more: Boris unveils sanctions on five Russian banks and three oligarchs after Ukraine invasion

Katharine Smith, the organisation's flood duty manager, said: “We are still facing a significant flooding risk, and we are urging people to remain vigilant and take extreme care. Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn over the next few days."

Ms Smith said they have received reports of around 400 properties having flooded over the past few days, with York also badly affected.

“We have teams out on the ground taking preventative action, closing flood gates, deploying temporary barriers and moving pumps and other response equipment to areas of highest risk," she said.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."

Vic Haddock uses pumps at his flooded home following high winds and wet weather in Ironbridge, Shropshire.
Vic Haddock uses pumps at his flooded home following high winds and wet weather in Ironbridge, Shropshire. Picture: Alamy

There are currently two severe flood warnings in place for the River Severn, meaning there is a danger to life, 91 flood warnings in place, meaning that flooding is expected, and 76 flood alerts, meaning that flooding is likely.

Jonnie Ashley, 37, who lives in Shrewsbury, said the flooding is "becoming the normal" and "slowly getting worse".

"While it brings the community together, we are getting fed up of it.

"Every time we flood, it's a big clean-up operation for those by the river, and as our town centre is essentially surrounded by the river, it has an effect (on) how people can go about day-to-day living."

Telford & Wrekin councillor Shaun Davies, who was on the scene in Ironbridge on Tuesday morning where flooding has hit areas without defences, has called on the central Government to provide a "permanent solution" to flood risks along the river.

Water begins to spill behind flood defences along the River Severn at Bewdley in Worcestershire.
Water begins to spill behind flood defences along the River Severn at Bewdley in Worcestershire. Picture: Alamy

He said the situation is "tense" and local authorities have evacuated around 60 properties in the area.

He said: "Some properties have no protection from flood defences and are still under water, and we have evacuated properties behind defences that could be breached while supporting those who have decided to stay put.

"We are doing all we can to support residents and are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Procol Harum lead singer Gary Brooker has died at the age of 76

Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum, dies aged 76

Putin is attempting to put a stop to Ukraine joining Nato

Why does Putin want to invade Ukraine? Russia conflict explained

It is thought Russia will lose the right to host the Champions League final

Champions League final 'to be moved from St Petersburg' as Russia hit with sanctions

London in particular has been identified as a centre for illicit Russian finance, with nicknames such as "Londongrad" and the "laundromat"

How Russian power and money became the ‘new normal’ in the UK

Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and nephew Igor Rotenberg

Banned from Britain: The three Putin cronies slapped with Boris's sanctions

People will have to start paying for lateral flow tests from April 1

Stockpilers share photos of towers of lateral flow tests ahead of the end of free testing

Public health experts in Scotland want to see an end to 24 hour airport drinking

Calls for end of 24-hour drinking in airports as Scotland emerges from Covid-19

Jacob Rees-Mogg said top civil servants shouldn't show support for BLM.

Top civil servants should not publicly support Black Lives Matter, warns Jacob Rees-Mogg

Hashem Abedi along with two other convicted terrorists were found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court for the attack in 2020

Manchester Arena bomber's brother and two others guilty of assaulting prison officer

Exclusive
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global in exclusive deal

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel join Global in exclusive deal

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine

The Queen tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Queen cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms, Palace says

Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

It comes as the CPS updated its five-year plan to boost the number of cases coming to court.

'Crisis of trust' over way justice system deals with rape and assault, CPS head says

Sajid Javid says the UK is prepared for future Covid variations

'We'll be prepared for new variants': Sajid Javid unfazed as England scraps Covid rules

Boris Johnson has imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three oligarchs.

Putin gets green light to use force outside Russia to pave way for mass Ukraine attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin backed to use force outside Russia as US says Ukraine invasion under way
A mural depicting Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia

All three defendants convicted of hate crimes over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Smoke billows from a power and heating plant after it was shelled in Shchastya, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine

White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion

A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction in Portovaya Bay some 106 miles north-west from St Petersburg, Russia, on April 9 2010

Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

The UN Security Council meets for an emergency session on Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia: What to know in the escalating crisis

Tourists arrive at Barcelona airport in Spain

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners

A sign reading 'Nord Stream 2 Committed, Reliable, Safe' hangs above a painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany

What is the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

Tetyana Tomenko, a local resident, cries standing in front of her damaged house after alleged shelling by separatist forces in Novognativka, eastern Ukraine

Western leaders allege Russia sending troops to eastern Ukraine
Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus at a temporary testing centre despite the rain in Hong Kong

Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid tests for all residents

A woman crosses a checkpoint from the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine

Russia recognises Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel regions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch live from 8pm

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police