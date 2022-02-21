Heart breaking tributes paid to three people killed in Storm Eunice

21 February 2022, 23:11

Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, Jack Bristow, 23, Stephen Matthews, 68
Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, Jack Bristow, 23, Stephen Matthews, 68

By Megan Hinton

The families of three people killed during Storm Eunice, have paid tribute to their loved ones.

At least three people died after Storm Eunice battered the UK on Friday, bringing with it winds of 122mph and causing chaos and disruption to millions of people across the country.

Devastated husband Carlos Murilo, 39, paid tribute to his "perfect wife" Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, today after gale-force winds brought a tree down on top of her in Muswell Hill, North London.

He told The Evening Standard he had been driving his wife home from her day job as a cleaner when she was tragically killed.

Speaking of Juliana he said: "She was a sweet and adorable wife she was perfect so friendly, always laughing and making jokes. We loved each other so much it was as if we were one."

The couple had been married for 15 years, explaining Juliana had been training to be a teacher and was looking forward to the future.

Juliana Morales' was described as 'the joy of the family'
Juliana Morales' was described as 'the joy of the family'. Picture: Facebook

“I was cut out of the wreckage and taken to an ambulance. They told me my wife was dead. I’m heartbroken I can’t get the scene out of my head. In many ways I died as well we were inseparable", he added.

Her sister-in-law Solange Murilo told newspaper: "Juliana was a very special person. She had a huge heart and was the joy of the family. Juliana will always shine and will be missed."

"Loving" young dad Jack Bristow also fell victim to Storm Eunice after a 40ft tree toppled onto his truck whilst working to clear storm damage in Alton, Hampshire.

Writing on Gofundme page, his family said: "Breaks my heart writing this but due to the recent storm we sadly lost a very good lad, Jack was loved by everyone who met him and was always down for a chat.

"He was a proud father and a loving partner to his girlfriend.

"He was his mums precious lad and will never be forgotten about. We love you Jack rest easy my mate."

I was deeply saddened to hear that a constituent from Sutton Courtenay was tragically killed by Storm Eunice. Jack...

Posted by David Johnston MP on Sunday, February 20, 2022

Whilst MP David Johnston added:" I was deeply saddened to hear that a constituent from Sutton Courtenay was tragically killed by Storm Eunice.

"Jack Bristow, 23, was a beloved son, grandson, friend, partner and dad.

"He lost his life whilst working to clear trees during the height of the storm. My deepest condolences go to Jack's family, friends and all who knew and loved him."

The family of third victim, Stephen Matthews, 68, who died after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle, also paid tribute on Monday.

His family said in a statement: "Stephen was a popular and well-known member of the Aintree community who was tragically taken from us too soon.  

"The beloved husband of Sylvia and devoted Dad to Jonathan and Robert, he will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends."

Stephen Matthews was described as a 'beloved husband and devoted Dad'
Stephen Matthews was described as a 'beloved husband and devoted Dad'. Picture: Merseyside Police

People were urged to stay at home on Friday due to widespread travel disruption as one of the worst storms in a generation hit the UK.

Schools, roads and businesses shut, with major disruption to the travel network due to concerns over flying debris caused by gusts of over 100mph.

Pictures showed lorries toppled over, trees uprooted by the wind, and trampolines strewn across railway lines as Storm Eunice thrashed across the UK.

In the south east of England, hundreds of passengers were stranded on a train after a tree plummeted onto the railway line.

The line remained blocked between Tonbridge and Sevenoaks on Friday evening - with all services suspended while the rescue operation took place.

A lorry was also pictured hanging off the Medway Bridge on the M2, while scaffolding collapsed in London, where people were urged to only make essential journeys.

At Heathrow at least 65 flights - both departures and arrivals - were cancelled and a further 114 were delayed by more than 15 minutes, according to aviation data provider FlightStats by Cirium.

At Gatwick there were 15 cancellations and 67 delayed flights.

Meanwhile, all railway services were suspended in Wales, where schools were also closed and remote learning took place.

Gusts of more than 120 miles per hour were recorded on the Isle of Wight, with the Met Office saying it was provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England.

