Oxfam axes game celebrating 'inspirational women' after transgender staff complain

Oxfam withdraws Wonder Woman Bingo from sale following transgender and non-binary complaints.

By Megan Hinton

Oxfam has withdrawn a card game featuring "inspirational women" after receiving complaints from transgender and non-binary staff.

The charity has removed its wonder woman bingo game from stores. It featured women across the globe who had "made a mark on the world, from scientists and artists to writers, activists and beyond".

But after receiving complaints that the game did not "respect people of all genders" Oxfam took the decision to withdraw the game from all of their stores.

Oxfam said: "We took the decision to remove the game from sale following concerns raised by trans and non-binary colleagues who told us that it didn’t live up to our commitment to respect people of all genders."

The bingo cards pictured 48 women including Greta Thunberg, Marie Curie, Rosa Parks and Emmeline Pankhurst as well as JK Rowling and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who both have come under fire for their controversial comments about the transgender community.

A description of the game online reads: "Based on Happy Families, this game will inspire girls (and boys) who already know that there's more to life than being a princess!"

Another description reads: "A Swedish teen who's leading the charge on climate change, a gymnast with 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

"They're all women, they're all heroes, and they're ready to lead you to victory during your next bingo game."

The cards which were first released in August 2020, also featured actor Elliot Page’s birth name.

The actor, famous for his roles in Juno and Umbrella Academy, came out as transgender in December 2020 after the card game was released by the charity.

Oxfam’s decision has been criticised online with Labour MP Rosie Duf­field MP telling the MailOnline that she is "disappointed" with the decision.

She said: "I am disappointed Oxfam considers taking a political view of gender identity politics more important than raising as much money as possible for those most in need."