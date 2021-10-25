Breaking News

'Dark day for drivers' as petrol price reaches record high

The average UK petrol price has reached a record high. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The average UK petrol price reached a record high of 142.94p a litre, the AA has said.

The average UK petrol price soared on Sunday reaching a record high of 142.94p a litre, while diesel remains a little off its all-time high, the AA has confirmed.

Analysis from the AA suggests the rising wholesale costs of diesel are being artificially 'loaded onto' petrol as figures show a litre of petrol set drivers back 142.94p on Sunday - the highest recorded price ever in the UK.

It comes after the Petrol Retailers Association warned that fuel price records are "almost certain to be eclipsed" last Wednesday, insisting the "primary reason" for that happening is the "rise and rise of crude oil costs", which have increased by more than 50 per cent since January.

Speaking about the rise, RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "This is truly a dark day for drivers, and one which we hoped we wouldn't see again after the high prices of April 2012. This will hurt many household budgets and no doubt have knock-on implications for the wider economy.

"The big question now is, 'where will it stop and what price will petrol hit?'

"If oil gets to 100 dollars a barrel, we could very easily see the average price climb to 150p a litre.

"Even though many people aren't driving as much as they have in the past due to the pandemic, drivers tell us they are just as reliant on their cars, and many simply don't have a choice but to drive.

"Those on lower incomes who have to drive to work will seriously struggle to find the extra money for the petrol they so badly need.

"We urge the Government to help ease the burden at the pumps by temporarily reducing VAT, and for the biggest retailers to bring the amount they make on every litre of petrol back down to the level it was prior to the pandemic."

Whilst Luke Bosdet, the AA's fuel price spokesman added: "Whether it's down to oil producers, market speculators, Treasury taxes or struggling retailers trying to balance their margins, record pump prices must be saying to drivers with the means that it is time to make the switch to electric."

"As for poorer motorists, many of them now facing daily charges to drive in cities, there is no escape. It's a return to cutting back on other consumer spending, perhaps even heating or food, to keep the car that gets them to work on the road."

